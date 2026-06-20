Patriots: A Rookie Tight End Talks About His Role in the Offense

Although it's often difficult for an undrafted player to carve out a spot in the NFL in his first season, Tanner Arkin seems to believe he's in the ideal environment to take on that challenge with the New England Patriots.

The young tight end, who went undrafted in the most recent draft, signed a contract with the Patriots as a rookie free agent this spring. Since joining the team, he feels that the offensive system led by Josh McDaniels is a perfect fit for his strengths.

During a recent appearance at the Juneteenth football camp held at Newton North High School, Arkin explained why he believes he can quickly fit into the Patriots' offense.

According to him, the variety of formations used by the team is a major advantage for a player at his position.

The Patriots regularly rely on different offensive personnel combinations, including the use of a fullback as well as several formations featuring two or even three tight ends. This offensive philosophy could open the door to more opportunities for Arkin to prove his worth.

The player also highlighted Josh McDaniels' track record with tight ends. Over the years, the coach has often given this position a key role in his game plans, making this a particularly attractive destination for a young prospect looking to establish himself in the league.

Arkin has made no secret of his enthusiasm at the prospect of working under McDaniels. He says he's enjoyed the experience so far and is happy to be part of the organization.

The competition, however, remains fierce. The Patriots currently have five tight ends on their summer roster, which means that every practice and every preseason game will be crucial in the battle for a spot.

Even though he's starting out as an undrafted free agent, Arkin believes he has what it takes to convince the front office to make room for him. In an offense that traditionally values tight ends, he may well have found the perfect place to launch his professional career.

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