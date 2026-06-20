Is veteran Joey Bosa headed to the Patriots?

The New England Patriots are facing an increasingly pressing issue on defense, particularly at the quarterback-hunter position.

With K'Lavon Chaisson heading into free agency and second-round pick Gabe Jacas yet to sign, the team could find itself with a significant hole to fill on the defensive wings.

This situation has reignited speculation about bringing in an experienced player, and one name keeps coming up: Joey Bosa.

According to Aaliyan Mohammed of NESN, the Patriots should seriously consider making room for the former star player of the Chargers and Bills, who remains available on the free-agent market.

Bosa is no stranger to the NFL. Named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his career. Although he is no longer at the peak of his former dominant form, he remains a player capable of making an immediate impact, especially in passing situations.

Last regular season, he played in 15 games, recording five quarterback sacks, nine tackles for loss, and even leading the league with five forced fumbles. These statistics show that he can still disrupt opposing offenses despite seeing limited playing time.

His profile could be of interest to a team like New England, which finished the 2025 season with just 35 sacks—a total that placed them in the bottom third of the NFL. By comparison, some elite teams doubled that output, illustrating the gap the Patriots need to bridge.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, however, has expressed confidence in his current group, citing the development of young players and the addition of players like Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry. He believes his unit already has some promising elements, even if overall production still needs improvement.

Nevertheless, the rumors persist. New England has recently been linked to several other available pass-rushers, whether via trade or free agency. Names like Maxx Crosby, Jadeveon Clowney, and Cameron Jordan have also been mentioned.

In this context, the idea of adding a veteran like Bosa remains on the table. Relatively inexpensive compared to other options, this acquisition could represent a strategic boost for a team still looking to solidify its defensive identity.

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