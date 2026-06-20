Is Jalen Carter Set to Sign a Monster Contract with the Eagles?

Just three seasons after joining the NFL, Jalen Carter already seems poised to sign a massive contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

And the recent contract extension granted to Jeffrey Simmons by the Tennessee Titans could have a direct impact on the negotiations.

On Friday, Simmons signed a three-year deal worth $105.8 million, representing an average annual salary of $35.2 million. This deal sets a new record among interior defensive linemen, surpassing Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, who previously held the financial record for that position.

For the Eagles, this news isn't necessarily ideal. The more star players' contracts increase across the league, the higher the price tag is likely to be when it comes time to reach an agreement with Carter. In fact, many observers believe Philadelphia would be wise to finalize a deal quickly before the market continues to rise.

The organization already considers Carter one of the cornerstones of its defense. The proof? During discussions surrounding a potential trade for Myles Garrett, the Browns reportedly requested that Carter be included in the deal. The Eagles reportedly rejected this possibility immediately, demonstrating just how much they want to keep their young star.

Since joining the NFL, Carter has racked up 108 tackles, 14 quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 13 passes defended. These statistics underscore his importance to the defensive unit.

While awaiting a new contract, Carter appears to be sending a clear message to his team. According to several reports, he participated in the mandatory minicamp while limiting his involvement on the field—a strategy that is becoming increasingly popular in the NFL. Unlike a full-blown boycott of team activities, this approach allows players to avoid the hefty fines stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement while still applying some pressure on their organization.

If no agreement is reached by the start of training camp, Carter could continue this tactic. One thing seems certain: with Simmons' new contract as a benchmark, the price tag for retaining one of the league's top young defensive players has just gone up significantly.