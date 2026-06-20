Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook “knew” his team was going to beat the Habs

Félix Forget
Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook “knew” his team was going to beat the Habs
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Hurricanes, as we know, won the Stanley Cup this season. The team had a dominant run in the playoffs, posting a 16-3 record this spring.

And today, they celebrated in style, notably by signing Nicolas Deslauriers to a contract right in the middle of the parade.

Among the teams that got a taste of the Canes' power were the Canadiens, who faced Carolina in the Eastern Conference Finals. And even though Martin St-Louis's men dominated Game 1, the Canes won the next four games to end the Habs' season.

And Jordan Martinook, during his time at Spittin' Chiclets, was pretty straightforward: despite the loss in Game 1, he “knew” the Hurricanes were going to win that series.

And sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

Martinook took the opportunity to taunt all those who had jumped on the bandwagon after Game 1, claiming that the Hurricanes would collapse in the conference finals as usual. He's clearly happy to have shut them up.

And that's the privilege of the winners. I wonder if he would have said the same thing if they'd ended up losing the series to the Habs, though.

It's worth noting that in the same interview, which also featured Taylor Hall, the two players joked that the loss in Game 1 actually worked out in favor of team owner Tom Dundon. Because, in reality, it gave him another home game and allowed him to “charge $80 for parking” once again.

The Hurricanes players are clearly using their victory as an excuse to have a blast. Good for them, then.


In a Nutshell

– Note.

– It's already been two months.

– The Red Wings want to bring Patrick Kane back.

– A convincing victory for the Netherlands.

– Oh, really?

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