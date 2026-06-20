Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook “knew” his team was going to beat the Habs

The Hurricanes, as we know, won the Stanley Cup this season. The team had a dominant run in the playoffs, posting a 16-3 record this spring.

And today, they celebrated in style, notably by signing Nicolas Deslauriers to a contract right in the middle of the parade.

Among the teams that got a taste of the Canes' power were the Canadiens, who faced Carolina in the Eastern Conference Finals. And even though Martin St-Louis's men dominated Game 1, the Canes won the next four games to end the Habs' season.

And Jordan Martinook, during his time at Spittin' Chiclets, was pretty straightforward: despite the loss in Game 1, he “knew” the Hurricanes were going to win that series.

And sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

“Buddy, it's even better than I imagined… it doesn't even feel real.” Taylor Hall is living a dream right now with the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/dkW91w9AzU — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2026

Martinook took the opportunity to taunt all those who had jumped on the bandwagon after Game 1, claiming that the Hurricanes would collapse in the conference finals as usual. He's clearly happy to have shut them up.

And that's the privilege of the winners. I wonder if he would have said the same thing if they'd ended up losing the series to the Habs, though.

It's worth noting that in the same interview, which also featured Taylor Hall, the two players joked that the loss in Game 1 actually worked out in favor of team owner Tom Dundon. Because, in reality, it gave him another home game and allowed him to “charge $80 for parking” once again.

The Hurricanes players are clearly using their victory as an excuse to have a blast. Good for them, then.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

At the end of practice yesterday morning in Brossard, Adam Nicholas had some fun taking a few one-timers with Alexander Zharovsky. For the record, he is not part of the Canadiens' coaching staff. Since March 2022, he has officially held the position of… pic.twitter.com/ahrpajDL5W — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 20, 2026

– It's already been two months.

– The Red Wings want to bring Patrick Kane back.

Pierre LeBrun: My understanding is that the Red Wings do want Patrick Kane back; what remains to be seen is whether Kane wants to return – The Athletic (6/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 20, 2026

– A convincing victory for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands dominate Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ! #FIFAWORLDCUP2026 pic.twitter.com/4SFpvFvJaY — RDS (@RDSca) June 20, 2026

– Oh, really?