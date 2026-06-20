Four potential draft picks for the CH

Believe it or not, we're less than a week away from the NHL Draft.

With the Canadiens' rebuild now at a very advanced stage, interest in the 2026 draft has dropped dramatically around town compared to the last four “summer Christmases”!

At a glance, I'd say the Habs have no more than a 20% chance of making a selection with the 28th pick. In fact, it's widely agreed that this pick will be traded as part of a “package” to acquire a player who can help the team as early as this fall.

That said, to make the draft more exciting for Habs fans, Hughes and Gorton could follow the lead of the Sabres' front office, a team at roughly the same stage in its process. This week, Buffalo managed to trade the 27th overall pick and defenseman Michael Kesselring for the 20th overall pick.

It's worth noting that Montreal made a similar “trade-up” in 2024 to select Michael Hage with the 21st overall pick, giving up the 26th and 57th picks to the Kings…

Will they pull off the same move this season?

A Surplus of Defensemen to Capitalize On

With a surplus of left-handed defensemen in the organization, as well as the competition that could develop between Bryce Pickford and David Reinbacher on the right side, the Canadiens—like the Sabres—have the ammunition to move up into the top 20 if, say, they fall in love with a particular player. One possibility is a talented, physical winger like Adam Novotny—a sort of cross between Juraj Slafkovsky and Jiri Kulich.

Or perhaps an offensive machine like American Nikita Klepov, who tallied 97 points in 67 games in Saginaw last winter—a Kucherov-style player with extraordinary patience with the puck…

But “trading up” is just one option among many, as we'll see below, and perhaps not the most likely one this year…

In any case, let's take a look at the defensive assets the Habs can trade.

Arber Xhekaj is still a hot name around the NHL. We've seen some progress in his game this season, though he often remains a liability in his own zone. He still had some good moments in the playoffs against the Sabres. If his trade value is even higher than his on-ice value, it's something to think about…

Jayden Struble has also impressed at times, particularly alongside Lane Hutson. He could easily play on a third defensive pairing for just about any team in the league, and despite a few mistakes here and there, he consistently does a lot of good things on the ice. Pro scouts have undoubtedly taken notice and might recommend him to their GMs…

Adam Engstrom showed some flashes of brilliance during his call-ups. He displayed great confidence with the puck, but he didn't exactly set the world on fire either, especially in his own zone and in front of his net… That said, he remains one of the best defensemen in the world not yet playing full-time in the NHL. For an aging defense lacking mobility, he's a very interesting prospect.

Finally, there's the case of Kaiden Guhle. The Albertan had a strong playoff run, playing physically and showing some offensive flair. But, once again this season, he didn't play in half of his team's games. And who would bet $100 that things will be any different in 2026–2027? This inevitably affects both his on-ice value and his trade value…

Guhle himself says he wants to gain 10 to 15 lbs of muscle this summer to improve his endurance. We'll have to wait and see, but he certainly has his admirers both in Montreal and throughout the NHL…

No introduction is needed for the No. 5 overall pick in 2023, David Reinbacher. In theory, he still has excellent utility value in Montreal. But he still has everything to prove in that regard, as well as in terms of his health record. Still, we saw a solid debut from him late in the season… A little calling card for his bosses… and all the professional NHL scouts.

Bryce Pickford: The trade value of Pickford, the CHL's Defenseman of the Year, may never be higher than it is today, so it could be tempting to capitalize on that, but it's also very tempting to see how he performs in the AHL after recovering from his shoulder surgery before making a final decision on him…

In short, the Habs are banking on six defensemen who will be competing for three spots…

As they say, there's plenty to work with here!

In that regard, the teams drafting between picks 15 and 19 all seem to me to be potentially interesting trade partners for the Habs…

Let's speculate a bit…

Looking ahead to the upcoming draft, the Blues (who have 12 picks in total!) hold three first-round selections (including the 11th and 15th). The Caps (16th and 18th), the Kings (17th), and the Mammoth (19th) are all teams that might show some interest in a young left- or right-handed defenseman. These teams also have something to offer the Habs…

St. Louis Blues

As for the Blues, we're still hearing all sorts of things about Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, though the buzz seems to have died down a bit regarding the former. But two physical wingers we don't hear as much about might interest the Canadiens: Jake Neighbours (6'0, 201 lbs) and Alexei Toropchenko (6'6, 223 lbs).

Neighbours, 24, could score around 20 goals per season playing in the middle of the lineup and on the second power-play unit. The Blues have Justin Carbonneau coming up, who could replace Neighbours, possibly as early as this fall.

Toropchenko, 26, would be a solid presence on a fourth line and is also capable of contributing offensively if given the opportunity, as evidenced by his 14 goals in 23-24.

Given the Habs' need for a right-handed defenseman, there's also some interest in veteran Colton Parayko—but will the Habs offer what the Blues are looking for in return, especially since the Blues agreed to trade him for Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick last winter?

Proposals:

1) The Habs send their No. 28 overall pick and Arber Xhekaj to the Blues for Jake Neighbours

. 2) The Habs send their No. 61 overall pick to the Blues for Alexei Toropchenko

. 3) The Habs send Kaiden Guhle and the No. 28 overall pick to the Blues for the Blues' No. 15 overall pick and Jake Neighbours.

4) The Habs trade David Reinbacher and the No. 28 pick to the Blues in exchange for Colton Parayko.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings, who don't seem willing to talk about a rebuild, still desperately need to rejuvenate their defense, and the Canadiens have everything it takes to meet their needs. Acquiring a quality young left-handed defenseman who can grow alongside Brandt Clarke would be a welcome addition.

The Kings could then trade one of their older defensemen (Edmundsson, Ceci, Dumoulin) in another deal.

In addition to the No. 17 pick, a fiery and talented winger like 24-year-old Alex Laferriere could fill a significant gap on the Habs' second line…



Proposals:

1) The Habs trade Kaiden Guhle for Alex Laferriere

2) The Habs trade Kaiden Guhle, Kirby Dach, and the No. 28 pick for Laferriere and the No. 17 and No. 49 picks



Washington

Capitals

While not in the midst of an aggressive rebuild, the Capitals have been engaged in a well-calculated rejuvenation phase for several years now. They hold the #16 and #18 picks and might be tempted to trade one of them.

In addition to these picks, the tough guy Tom Wilson is, of course, a name that could be of great interest to the Habs. But let's not forget centers Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael, and Hendrix Lapierre—who was outshone by a certain Justin Sourdif, who had 15 goals and 35 points last season…

Even Matt Roy, the excellent 31-year-old right-handed defenseman with a defensive mindset, might catch the Habs' eye, but it would take quite an offer to pry him away from Washington…



Proposals:



1) The Habs trade David Reinbacher, Kirby Dach, and the No. 28 pick for Matt Roy, Hendrix Lapierre, and the No. 18

pick 2) The Habs trade the No. 28 pick, Alex Newhook, and Bryce Pickford for Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre

3) The Habs trade the No. 28 pick, Alex Newhook, David Reinbacher, and Florian and Arber Xhekaj for Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael



Utah

Mammoth

The Mammoth has plenty of young talent on offense but still shows some weaknesses on defense.

The towering Daniil But, a 6'6” winger who tallied 39 points in 41 AHL games—a potential Valeri Nichushkin in the making—would be a great acquisition for the Habs.

For his part, we know that Coach Tourigny has always had a soft spot for Kaiden Guhle ever since his time behind the bench with Team Canada Junior…

Proposals:

Kaiden Guhle and the 28th pick for Daniil But and the 19th pick.

What if the Canadiens draft 28th?

It's fair to speculate, and we could keep doing so for a long time, but if the Habs don't manage to get what they want, they'll have to draft!

Here are a few names worth noting, which were also mentioned by Simon “Snake” Boisvert in his rankings on the “Trust the Process” podcast.

Maddox Dagenais: It's safe to say that if he ends up with the Habs, it'll be hard to ignore Pierre's son! A powerful 6'4” center with good offensive instincts—it'd be hard to pass him up at the end of the first round!

Xavier Villeneuve and Tommy Bleyl: Two small, offensive-minded defensemen who are too talented to be overlooked past the middle of the second round…

Brooks Rogowski: A big, right-handed American center at 6'7, 236 lbs, capable of playing hockey and often ranked toward the end of the first round. He had 46 points in 42 games in Oshawa last winter… He falls somewhere between Michael McCarron and Dean Letourneau, the Bruins prospect drafted 25th overall in 2024.

Jack Hextall: A safer pick, a 6'1 center with a strong work ethic across the entire 200 feet. Seems like a player who would fit right into the Habs' culture. He had a very good season in the USHL last year and is headed to Michigan State next season.

We'll be back next week with some thoughts on the draft and everything that happened—or didn't happen!