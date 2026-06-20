2026 World Cup: A Fan Narrowly Saved Thanks to J. J. Watt

Former NFL star J. J. Watt made a noteworthy gesture toward a German soccer fan who became a social media sensation during the 2026 World Cup.

Known online as Freddy, this passionate fan has been following his national team across North America since the start of the tournament. His adventure has captivated hundreds of thousands of followers thanks to his posts chronicling his journey, his discoveries of American culture, and his travels between the tournament's host cities.

On Friday, however, his trip nearly took a turn for the worse. As he was trying to make his way to Toronto to attend the German national soccer team's match, his connecting flight from Dallas to Buffalo was canceled due to weather conditions. The situation seriously jeopardized his ability to be at the stadium for the match scheduled for the following day.

Freddy's post quickly went viral on social media. Thousands of users offered him solutions for crossing the border in time, while several public figures stepped in to help him.

A few hours later, the fan announced some great news: he had finally managed to board a flight to Buffalo. In his thank-you message, he highlighted the help he received from the airline, as well as from J.J. Watt, who reportedly helped arrange a solution while Freddy was still on his way to Dallas.

The next morning, the traveler confirmed that he was on his way to Canada, sharing a photo announcing his imminent arrival near the border.

In fact, this isn't the first time Watt has lent him a hand. Earlier in the tournament, the former Texans player had already helped make his stay in Houston memorable by giving him a special welcome during the match between Germany and Curaçao.

Thanks to this unexpected help, Freddy was finally able to continue his adventure and attend another match featuring his favorite team, adding a new chapter to one of the most heartwarming stories surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

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