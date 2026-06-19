The name change continues to haunt the Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks President Chris Morris believes that the effects of the 2021 name change continue to weigh heavily on the relationship between the franchise and its fans.

As the team prepares to play its first home game of the season, the executive made no secret of the fact that this transition remains a sensitive issue.

A former iconic offensive lineman for Edmonton and three-time Grey Cup champion, Morris described the decision as a particularly difficult moment in the club's history. According to him, the transformation of the team's identity—from the Eskimos to the Elks—created a significant rift within the fan base.

The name change followed repeated criticism from Indigenous communities and Inuit organizations, which deemed the former name inappropriate and offensive. Despite this social and cultural justification, the decision nonetheless led to a loss of loyalty among many longtime fans.

Morris also pointed out that this transition took place under particularly unfavorable circumstances, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and inconsistent on-field performance. Together, these factors led to a significant drop in season ticket sales, from over 20,000 to approximately 7,000.

A Gradual Rebuilding to Restore Trust

Today, the franchise is attempting to rebuild under the leadership of owner Deb Thompson, who took the reins of the organization in 2024 alongside her late husband Larry. The goal is clear: to stabilize finances and reconnect with the local community.

With this in mind, several symbolic gestures have been made to rekindle the connection with the past, including the use of traditional nicknames such as “Green and Gold” and the return of historical references in the team's locker room.

On the field, the Elks kicked off the season with an encouraging victory over the Ottawa Rouge et Noir, before preparing to host the Montreal Alouettes.

Despite ongoing challenges, Chris Morris remains cautiously optimistic. In his view, the road to full reconciliation with the fans will be a long one, but current efforts are heading in the right direction. The franchise hopes to rebuild a strong and lasting sense of belonging around its renewed identity.