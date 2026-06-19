The Bruins Are Listening to Offers for Zacha: A Door Opening for the Habs?

In the coming weeks, the Canadiens will aim to achieve the same goal they had at this time last year.

I'm talking about the plan to sign a player who can play center on the second line. The Canadiens need to build the right support around Ivan Demidov, and acquiring a quality center could also help the team take it to the next level.

Especially given that Michael Hage has decided to stay in college for a third year.

Centers aren't exactly a dime a dozen in the National Hockey League, but there's one in Boston who could generate a lot of interest. That player is Pavel Zacha… whose name has been linked to several trade rumors in recent months.

It's no different today, as the Bruins are listening to offers for the player in question. The goal in Boston is to extend his contract… but the Bruins aren't closing the door on a potential trade if they get the price they want, as reported by Pierre LeBrun.

NEW for @TheAthletic

: I spoke with Joe Pavelski about what he says was a very good experience interviewing for the Leafs' coaching vacancy.

Plus, updates on the Raddysh sign-and-trade, and news on Pavel Zacha, Nico Hischier, Robert Thomas, Jamie Benn, and more in my latest Rumblings… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 19, 2026

Zacha's name makes sense for the Canadiens because we're talking about a 6'4”, 210-pound player who can use his body to disrupt the opposition.

That aligns with what the Habs are looking to do heading into next season: add some bulk to the team's top six.

The only catch in all this? Zacha has just one season left on his contract ($4.75 million per year), and the Czech player will be a free agent starting July 1.

He could turn out to be a great alternative for Montreal while they wait for Hage (or another center)… but I don't see Kent Hughes paying top dollar to acquire a player who's under contract for just one more year.

Because there's that, too: the Bruins aren't obligated to trade Zacha and can ask for a lot in return for his services.

He's coming off a 30-goal, 65-point season in Boston, and that's no small feat either…

Quick Thoughts

– I hope so!

Listen: Butler: This is just the beginning for Canada https://t.co/4XWTaLTEmG — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 19, 2026

– Um…

Leafs lines with Darren Raddysh: Knies-Matthews-Cowan

McKenna-Tavares-Nylander

Maccelli-Domi-Robertson

Joshua-Groulx-Lorentz OEL-Raddysh

, McCabe-Tanev

, Rielly-Carlo Stolarz

, Akhtyamov That's a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/kXBdoJGbe1 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) June 19, 2026

– Whoa…

David Pagnotta: On Bowen Byram and the Sabres: [He's] looking for over 10 million dollars per year on an extension – Fourth Period (6/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 19, 2026

– Good news.