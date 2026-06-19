Here’s why the Ducks want to trade Mason McTavish

Over the past few weeks, we've seen several center players' names linked to Montreal.

Among these names, Mason McTavish's name comes up frequently in trade rumors involving the Habs.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound player could be an attractive prospect for a team looking for a second-line center and seeking to add size at the same time; and at 23 years old, he would fit well with the team's core group of players.

Furthermore, McTavish is under contract for the next five years at an average annual salary of $7 million per season.

However, according to Chris Johnston, the Ducks are reportedly trying to trade the center due to specific issues.

The center is reportedly not a fast enough skater and lacks awareness on the ice.

Given that the Canadiens are a team that relies heavily on speed to transition the puck and force turnovers, a player with a slow skate might struggle to keep up with the team's style of play.

Need I remind you of a certain Patrik Laine?

Furthermore, it's reasonable to assume the organization will prefer a center who can contribute offensively but is also strong defensively, and one might question whether McTavish can fill that role given his -15 differential last season.

However, even though he isn't the fastest skater, the Zurich native knows how to use his physicality—particularly to protect the puck along the boards—and possesses an accurate and powerful shot.

Two fast wingers, such as Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook, could help compensate for his lack of speed.

Furthermore, we mustn't forget that the Habs are also looking for players who can compete in the playoffs, when the game is played at a slower pace, and it's often the more physically imposing players who stand out during the spring tournament.

In short, I believe McTavish would still be an interesting bet for the Habs at the second-line center position.

In a nutshell

– That's a lot!

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– The end for many?

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– Wrong place to land.