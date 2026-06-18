Three Signs Pointing to Samuel Montembeault’s Return to Montreal

If you dig a little deeper, you can find clues pointing to Samuel Montembeault's return to Montreal this fall.

But be careful: clues don't tell the whole story. After all, right now, the most likely scenario is still that Kent Hughes will trade the Quebec native.

Keep in mind that Edmonton is a logical destination, as my colleague Maxime Truman has already pointed out.

According to my sources, the Oilers are reportedly very interested in Samuel Montembeault. Note: The Oilers aren't the only team to have reached out to the Habs about Montembeault, and he isn't the only goaltender on their radar. However, there's clearly a path that… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 16, 2026

But the fact remains that, at this point, three clues suggest the situation isn't as set in stone as Patrik Laine's, for example.

The first is simple: it's Monty's desire to stay. Unlike Brendan Gallagher at the end of the season, the Quebec native has left the door open to staying with the Canadiens, if that's what his bosses decide.

Second, a sentence in an article by Eric Engels (Sportsnet) catches the eye.

When asked about the sacrosanct goaltending situation, Engels mentioned a conditional trade before adding that there were no guarantees.

“If the Canadiens trade Samuel Montembeault—there's no guarantee they'll do so, and I'm not even suggesting they should—that opens the door for Jacob Fowler to gain experience in the NHL.” – Eric Engels

With the NHL Draft just days away and trade rumors swirling, it's the perfect time to answer some pressing questions. @EricEngels offers his answers to hot-button topics facing the Canadiens this off-season and beyond. https://t.co/1x7K5IAZvj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2026

Because that's the question. Does the Habs want Fowler in the NHL or the AHL to start next season? And if the answer is the AHL, who will be up there with Jakub Dobes?

Bringing in someone other than Monty is certainly an option… but they'd actually have to do it.

And the third clue is that another reporter covering the Canadiens has weighed in on the matter in the last few hours.

We're talking about Arpon Basu.

The Athletic reporter, in an article, said that the Canadiens are looking to bring the goaltender back for the 2026–2027 season. Bringing the Quebec native back would serve as insurance for the development of the two young goaltenders and in case of injury.

So that makes two journalists raising this theory within the span of a few hours. Is there something they're hiding?

The Canadiens are entering a critical offseason following a season that exceeded all expectations. But the most important factors will be precision and patience—to avoid getting caught up in the moment. Because that is often how mistakes are made. https://t.co/4GJIVR9qlb — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 18, 2026

This isn't the first time Basu has raised this possibility. He did so a few days ago as a recommendation. But now, it's presented as news: there is a scenario in which the Habs could keep the goaltender.

Could it just be that Montembeault's trade talks are moving slowly and things will eventually pick up? Possible. But even if the most likely scenario is clearly for him to leave, don't dismiss the idea of Monty (trying to) relaunch his career in Montreal too quickly.

In a nutshell

– The Capitals are keeping their head coach.

More on the Caps signing head coach Spencer Carbery to a multi-year extension: https://t.co/7l91VU5l5v — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2026

– Interesting.

– The Brendan Gallagher situation is moving forward.