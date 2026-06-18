The Dylan Larkin Story: The Habs Aren’t Done Yet

As long as he isn't traded, we'll keep hearing about Dylan Larkin.

Obviously, he'll attract interest from several teams. But according to the latest reports, he himself has three teams in his sights: the Wild, the Panthers, and the Knights.

Don't assume, however, that these are the only possible destinations. In fact, according to Chris Johnston (TCJS), the Wings need offers from other teams since, so far, the offers haven't been convincing.

Chris Johnston on whether Detroit is anywhere close to trading Larkin (TCJS): “It seems quiet there; I've been told that this is going to be a process. We had the initial list of three, but the Red Wings came back and said we need more teams…” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 18, 2026

So we shouldn't rule out Kent Hughes and the Habs too quickly.

They're one of the teams best positioned to make a strong offer to the Red Wings, and we know the Habs need a good center. Larkin in Montreal isn't out of the question, then. But will Steve Yzerman trade his captain within the division?

Keep in mind that the Wings' GM isn't about to start a rebuild: he wants players who are ready—or will soon be ready—to play in the NHL. Guys like Michael Hage and David Reinbacher fit that bill, at least in part. Could a player like Oliver Kapanen, Alex Zharovsky, the 28th overall pick in 2026, and Montreal's first-round pick in 2027 be part of a trade for Larkin?

One thing is certain: the Habs won't be alone in the race. But we can no longer say there are only three possible destinations.

Quick Q&A

– That's right.

Listen: Basu: Martin St. Louis may be the biggest selling point for the Canadiens https://t.co/npW6hjNpAD — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 18, 2026

– Is the Habs interested in a player like that?

Chris Johnston on why Anaheim is open to trading Mason McTavish (TCJS): “I think some of the concerns or issues in Anaheim with him were, maybe a little bit of concern with his skating ability, his speed—or lack thereof—and the fact that he's not always the most aware on the ice.” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 18, 2026

– Phil Housley joins Peter Laviolette.

Some #GoKingsGo news: As expected, Phil Housley will join Peter Laviolette in LA as an assistant coach. — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) June 18, 2026

– Canada scores first.

ELITE CANADIAN SNIPER CYLE LARIN pic.twitter.com/O8YmDavjBF — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 18, 2026

– Note this.

Once Mike Babcock officially joins the Oilers as head coach, one name to watch for as a potential addition to his staff is DJ Smith. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 18, 2026

– Vincent Trocheck prefers the East.