The Dylan Larkin Story: The Habs Aren’t Done Yet

Raphael Simard
The Dylan Larkin Story: The Habs Aren’t Done Yet
Credit: YT

As long as he isn't traded, we'll keep hearing about Dylan Larkin.

Obviously, he'll attract interest from several teams. But according to the latest reports, he himself has three teams in his sights: the Wild, the Panthers, and the Knights.

Don't assume, however, that these are the only possible destinations. In fact, according to Chris Johnston (TCJS), the Wings need offers from other teams since, so far, the offers haven't been convincing.

So we shouldn't rule out Kent Hughes and the Habs too quickly.

They're one of the teams best positioned to make a strong offer to the Red Wings, and we know the Habs need a good center. Larkin in Montreal isn't out of the question, then. But will Steve Yzerman trade his captain within the division?

Keep in mind that the Wings' GM isn't about to start a rebuild: he wants players who are ready—or will soon be ready—to play in the NHL. Guys like Michael Hage and David Reinbacher fit that bill, at least in part. Could a player like Oliver Kapanen, Alex Zharovsky, the 28th overall pick in 2026, and Montreal's first-round pick in 2027 be part of a trade for Larkin?

One thing is certain: the Habs won't be alone in the race. But we can no longer say there are only three possible destinations.


Quick Q&A

– That's right.

– Is the Habs interested in a player like that?

– Phil Housley joins Peter Laviolette.

– Canada scores first.

– Note this.

– Vincent Trocheck prefers the East.

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