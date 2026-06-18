Has Stefon Diggs’s new destination been revealed?

Cleared by the NFL following an acquittal on assault charges, Stefon Diggs is officially ready to relaunch his career.

The league's decision comes at just the right time, right before training camps open. Among the most likely destinations, the Washington Commanders top the list—an option that would allow the star wide receiver to return to where it all began for him.

A native of Maryland, Diggs has never hidden his attachment to his home region. In an interview with FOX 5, the veteran admitted that a return home would rekindle the energy he felt during his college years with the Terrapins. The idea of taking the field in front of the fans he grew up cheering for represents an ideal scenario for him. The free agent confirms that talks are progressing and that he remains very open to opportunities in the nation's capital.

For Washington, the arrival of such a key offensive target would radically transform the lineup. The team is desperately seeking a second high-impact receiver to support Terry McLaurin. Currently, depth at this position relies on promising but inexperienced young prospects, such as Antonio Williams and Luke McCaffrey.

Stefon Diggs over Brandon Aiyuk?

For several months, rumors have actively linked Washington to Brandon Aiyuk, a close associate of quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, the saga with the San Francisco 49ers is dragging on. Furthermore, Aiyuk hasn't set foot on an NFL field since the fall of 2024 due to his contractual disputes.

In contrast, Stefon Diggs arrives with an impeccable recent track record in terms of physical health. He's coming off a productive season with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdowns while playing for the New England Patriots. Given the uncertainties surrounding Aiyuk, the Commanders' coaching staff may quickly opt for the reliability and experience of Diggs to jumpstart their offense as early as Week 1.

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