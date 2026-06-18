Eric Engels: If Ivan Demidov signs an 8-year contract, he’ll make more money than Lane Hutson

Ivan Demidov had a strong first season in the National League.

We've seen his talent, and we've seen that he has the offensive tools to become a very dangerous player in a few years. And now, people are already talking about his next contract… because he's likely to command a pretty hefty price tag.

Keep in mind that the young player will be eligible to sign a contract extension starting July 1.

But there are two questions that come up often when discussing his next deal.

1. How many years will he sign for?

2. What will his average annual salary be for the duration of the deal?

Eric Engels (Sportsnet) has his own take: he sees Demidov earning $9.5 million per year if he signs an eight-year contract extension. And that's more than Lane Hutson… and every other Canadiens player who isn't named Noah Dobson.

With the NHL Draft just days away and trade rumors swirling, it's the perfect time to answer some pressing questions. @EricEngels offers his answers to hot-button topics facing the Canadiens this off-season and beyond. https://t.co/1x7K5IAZvj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2026

It's possible.

The salary cap is set to rise in the coming years, and Demidov has a strong case for demanding a big contract. But at the same time, he's part of an organization that relies on several players who have decided to take a pay cut to help the team.

Slaf, Cole, Lane… the list is getting long. And we know Demidov is a team player…

My guess: Demidov will sign the same contract as Lane Hutson—eight years at $8.85 million per season. I wouldn't be surprised if that happened…

What will happen with Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj?

Will Jayden Struble or Arber Xhekaj be traded before the start of next season?

The Canadiens have a surplus of defensemen, and these two players are seen as insurance policies on the team's blue line. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're untouchable either…

Xhekaj (RFA) is without a contract for next season, and one has to wonder what the Canadiens' plan is for him. Struble, meanwhile, is still under contract through the end of the '26–'27 season… But there might not be enough room for both of them in Montreal next season.

That said, Engels doesn't necessarily see them leaving. And the reason is simple: there are other young defensemen in the organization (Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher) who have more value and are more likely to be part of a trade this summer.

What would you do?

It looks like I'd try to keep Xhekaj. Because the Canadiens can benefit from a player who's capable of defending his teammates…

Arber Xhekaj TAKES DOWN Scott Sabourin, then immediately calls for the trainer pic.twitter.com/RrQX6aMtga — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 28, 2025

In a Nutshell

– That's great!

The vibe in Vancouver is through the roof today. Canada jerseys everywhere, young and old. Gorgeous day—there's no better setting for a massive match. Will Canada earn its first-ever World Cup win today in Vancouver? — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) June 18, 2026

– Oh.

Injury Update: Troy Terry underwent successful surgery on June 9 to address hip impingement and a labral tear. He has begun the rehabilitation process and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately 5–6 months.https://t.co/e5GvR5dbmE — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 18, 2026

– Note.

I expect Jonathan Toews will officially announce his retirement tomorrow. Hand in hand with the @NHLJets. What a career. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2026

– Enjoy the read.