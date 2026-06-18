A Return to the Montreal Alouettes

The stadium is sold out, and excitement is at an all-time high for the Montreal Alouettes.

The organization has just made a major splash in the Canadian Football League (CFL) trade market by bringing back the formidable American returner Mario Alford. The special teams specialist has signed a one-year deal with the Quebec franchise, marking a reunion that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Alford isn't stepping into unfamiliar territory. Between 2019 and 2022, the dynamic 5'8″, 180-pound athlete already thrilled Montreal fans over the course of 21 games. His first stint with the team was a resounding success, as he was named the CFL's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022.

Following that successful stint, the Greenville, Georgia, native took his talents west, notably to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2025, he played in 11 regular-season games there, racking up 476 yards on punt returns and 876 yards (along with a touchdown) on kickoff returns. His 112th Grey Cup ring is a testament to his impact in big games. Recently, a brief stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during spring training preceded his official return to the city.

A Historic Addition to Montreal's Special Teams

At 34, the former seventh-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals (2015 NFL Draft) has an impressive resume. After stints with the Jets, Browns, and Bears south of the border, it was in Canada that he made his mark on history. Alford holds the Roughriders' franchise record with nine career return touchdowns. His explosiveness and field vision are major assets for the Montreal offense. This homecoming promises to electrify the field and stabilize the Alouettes' special teams for the upcoming season.

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