Yesterday’s game shows why Dylan Cease’s return is a boost

Yesterday, the Blue Jays were in Boston for the first game of a three-game series. And for the occasion, Dylan Cease made his second start since returning to action.

The Blue Jays could have used him last Sunday against the Yankees. But instead, they gave him two more days of rest, since he's coming back from an injury.

And it quickly became apparent that the pitcher wasn't in full control. In two innings, he racked up about 50 pitches. The bases were loaded.

It soon became clear that the bullpen was going to be busy.

But the strength of an excellent pitcher is finding solutions even when he's not in full control.

And yesterday, that's exactly what Cease did. He ended up pitching five innings without allowing a single run to the Red Sox.

We can all agree that another pitcher, under similar circumstances, might have given up three runs in 3.2 innings. But not Cease.

The pitcher acknowledges that pitching just five innings isn't sustainable in the long run. But still: he helped the team as best he could.

Dylan Cease says that his start tonight “definitely wasn't pretty” and he called it “not sustainable” multiple times. Five shutout innings will win you a lot of ball games, but Cease clearly wants these to be 6-7IP starts more often. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 17, 2026

He did enough to earn the win, as the Blue Jays' hitters scored three runs in the first five innings.

The game ended 6-1. Late in the game, George Springer hit his 300th career home run.

Tommy Nance struggled a bit in the eighth inning, forcing Louis Varland to record a four-out save. But in the end, the team won.

Max Scherzer and Trey Yesavage are scheduled to pitch today and tomorrow. Jake Bennett and Sonny Gray are expected to be their opponents.

PMLB

Davis Schneider is doing well.

John Schneider on Davis Schneider coming back strong from his demotion to AAA: “… He's attacked it the right way. I'm happy for him. A lot of guys will tuck their tails between their legs and say, ‘This sucks.' That's not him. That's not the way he's built.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 17, 2026

Wow.

Just a ridiculous move by Jacob Wilson to avoid the tag pic.twitter.com/qpOZJmdYzo — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

A reliever is the first pitcher to reach 10 wins.

Aaron Ashby has been racking up wins out of the bullpen He's the first pitcher to reach 10 wins in 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZLnDVjgSMq — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

Randy Arozarena on the injured list.

Randy Arozarena heads to the injured list with hamstring soreness in the midst of the very good season he's having (via @A_Jude) pic.twitter.com/JgwRWnUbou — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2026

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