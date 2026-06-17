The Canadian men’s flag football team is coming to the Alouettes

Canadian football and flag football will take center stage in Montreal at the end of June.

The Montreal Alouettes have confirmed that an intrasquad game featuring the Canadian men's flag football team will take place on Sunday, June 28, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, during halftime of the game between Montreal and the Ottawa Rouge et Noir.

This showcase will give fans a close-up look at the evolution of a rapidly growing sport, as flag football gains popularity worldwide. The event is also part of a crucial selection process led by the Canadian national team in preparation for the IFAF World Championship, a pivotal competition in the race toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Under the guidance of head coach Paul LaPolice, the country's top male athletes will strive to stand out in order to secure a spot on the national team. The intensity is sure to be high, even in an exhibition format in front of the Montreal crowd.

It's worth noting that the current roster features a strong Quebec presence: nine of the twelve regular players hail from the province, confirming Quebec's major role in the development of flag football in Canada.

Familiar Faces in Quebec Football

Several local athletes will draw particular attention during this special showcase. Among them are former Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy and former NFL tight end Antony Auclair. Quebec native Maxym Lavallée, a former draft pick of the Montreal organization, will also be in uniform.

This initiative by the Montreal Alouettes aims to engage fans in the growth of flag football while showcasing local talent. It also helps bridge the gap between professional football and this rapidly growing sport, which is now part of the Olympic movement.

With the rise in popularity of flag football and its inclusion in the Olympic program, this type of event is becoming strategic for the sport's development in Canada. The performances seen in Montreal could thus have a direct impact on the composition of the national team ahead of upcoming international competitions.

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