Bruce Cassidy: The Knights have given him permission to speak with only one team

The Bruce Cassidy saga continues.

And let's just say…

Let's just say the Golden Knights still seem intent on doing things their own way. They want to control what they can control, and that means Cassidy could be waiting even longer before he can find a new job in the National Hockey League.

Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon told the media today that the club has given only one team permission to speak with Bruce Cassidy. McCrimmon also mentioned that he wants to review each request one by one moving forward… and that it will be on a case-by-case basis.

Hmm…

Kelly McCrimmon tells the media at his season-ending @GoldenKnights press conference that he has already granted one team permission to speak with Bruce Cassidy and that he will handle it on a case-by-case basis moving forward. — gary lawless (@garylawless) June 17, 2026

Obviously, the question is: which team is it?

Was Cassidy allowed to speak with the Leafs after being denied permission to speak with the Oilers? And if so, is it because the Golden Knights don't want him to become the head coach of a team in their division?

There are connections to be made with the Leafs because they, too, were looking for a head coach. And the Leafs were among the few teams that hadn't yet found their man for the upcoming season…

All of this is to say, then, that the Golden Knights continue to handle the Cassidy situation in a somewhat odd way. He's still under contract with the organization through the end of next season and will be free to speak with any club he wants next summer… but he may have to wait a little longer before finding a new job.

And it makes you wonder how he's feeling about all of this.

In a Nutshell

– That's a nice way of looking at it.

“I know it's a big job and it's a big market, but it's not something that I think I'm personally going to have to change much to deal with.” Jim Hiller talks about the pressure that comes with coaching in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1NlyWqU00X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 17, 2026

– It's true that the competition has been pretty entertaining so far.

SOCCER: Wiiiissssaaaa!!! Congo sends Portugal back to square one… What a World Cup!!!! Monday: Draws

. Tuesday: Three-goal games

.

Wednesday: Surprises? @fifaworldcup_fr

https://t.co/kv2CWpMhma — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) June 17, 2026

– For golf fans.

Patience will be key A piece by @M_LacroixRDS https://t.co/0zDcq6u8P2 — RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2026

– Well done.