VIDEO | Max Pacioretty Ejected from His Son’s Game

Max Pacioretty has been retired for a year. He now works in the NCAA, in Michigan.

But being retired also allows him to spend even more time with his family. So he's taking advantage of this to coach his kids, who play hockey.

Imagine having Max Pacioretty behind the bench of his son's team… as a parent, that can't be too bad.

It's worth noting, however, that recently, while his son James Carter (born in 2017) was participating in a tournament in Chicago (CCM Chicago Showcase), Max Pacioretty was ejected from one of the games.

While standing behind the bench of his son's team, Pacioretty argued with a referee after James Carter was assessed a penalty. We were sent the following video of the incident… and here it is.

It happened during a game last Friday morning at the Nicholas Sportsplex at MT Prospect Ice Arena.

But let's agree on this: the highlight is still seeing Pacioretty walk across the ice after the door closest to him wouldn't open… #WalkOfShame

His son plays for a club called the Stars International, but represents the Red Wings (Jr.) in certain tournaments. It's like when local teams are called the Junior Canadiens at the Quebec Peewee tournament…

It's worth noting that Pacioretty's team won the tournament with an 8-7 overtime victory. And as you can see by clicking here, the game-winning goal was scored by little #67, who might just have his father's hands.

Will the Habs draft him in nine years only to trade him in 2035?

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Max Pacioretty has coached his sons. This year, he's also already coached his son Enzo in the Red Wings Jr. program… but with the 2013 age group.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

He wants to give starting pitchers back their power. https://t.co/bvbTImOTg1 https://t.co/Z5NnFbTvFw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 16, 2026

– Indeed.

Seth Jarvis partying with a hockey helmet on just seems perfect. https://t.co/clfHS8bMK2 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 16, 2026

– Sad news.