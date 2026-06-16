The Alouettes Sign an All-Star Player

The Montreal Alouettes have made a strategic addition by bringing national kicker Lewis Ward onto their practice squad.

The Montreal organization made the announcement official on Tuesday, confirming the arrival of the former star player for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, where he played for seven full seasons.

Known for his exceptional accuracy, Ward played in 117 games in the Canadian Football League (CFL) between 2018 and 2025. During that time, he made 300 of his 347 field goal attempts, for a success rate of 86.5%. He also excelled on extra points, converting 140 of 151 attempts.

Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia expressed enthusiasm about this acquisition. In his view, Ward remains one of the most reliable kickers in the league and still has several good years of football ahead of him. This signing is intended to strengthen the Montreal team's depth on special teams.

A graduate of the University of Ottawa, Lewis Ward quickly established himself as one of the CFL's most consistent players upon joining the league. His rookie season in 2018 was particularly remarkable, earning him the titles of Rookie of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year.

A record-breaking kicker with an elite reputation in the CFL

During that same 2018 season, Ward made 51 field goals out of 52 attempts, establishing an impressive 98.1% success rate. He also kicked a 52-yard field goal, confirming his power and accuracy from long range. His performances earned him an All-CFL selection as well as Eastern Division honors.

One of the most notable achievements of his career remains his streak of 69 consecutive successful field goals between 2018 and 2019, a professional record that attests to his exceptional consistency.

With this acquisition, the Montreal Alouettes are banking on the experience and reliability of a proven kicker to strengthen their special teams for the remainder of the season. It's a decision that could prove decisive in the close games ahead.

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