Mike Babcock: The NHL is investigating an incident involving Patrik Laine

Yesterday afternoon, the NHL officially launched an investigation into the Mike Babcock case. The coach, whom the Edmonton Oilers are looking to hire, has a bad reputation that precedes him, and the league wanted to shed light on the reasons that led him to resign from Columbus in 2023.

Because, according to some, it went even further than the story about the photos on the phones.

So people were wondering which parts of the story were problematic. And now Andy Strickland, who's well-connected in the hockey world, has dropped a hint tonight.

From what he's heard, one of the incidents the NHL is investigating involves Patrik Laine. We don't know exactly what the story is, but we do know it involves the player who was traded to Montreal from Columbus.

Keep in mind that in 2023, Laine was a member of the Blue Jackets while Babcock was (briefly) in charge.

Would think now that the final is wrapped up, we are headed toward a resolution with Babcock and the Oilers. Hearing, among other things, that part of the NHL's investigation includes a situation involving Patrik Laine. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 16, 2026

Obviously, it's pretty easy to see how Babcock's style and Laine's might have clashed. The two men are very different in their approaches, and even though we don't know exactly what happened, one might wonder about the fit between them.

But again, we don't know the exact nature of this situation involving Laine.

It's worth noting that, according to Strickland, the fact that the Stanley Cup Final is now over means we're getting closer to a resolution in the Babcock situation. It will be interesting to see how things play out, especially if agents don't want their clients to end up in Edmonton should Babcock get the job.

And based on what Strickland reports, it seems likely that Laine—who will become a free agent in two weeks—will not join the Oilers if Babcock becomes the team's next head coach.

In a nutshell

– This isn't the first time we've heard something like this.

Jeff Marek: Re: Canucks/Hurricanes: Would you trade Elias Pettersson for Jesperi Kotkaniemi plus? David Pagnotta: I think they've tried that Jeff Marek: I think they have too – The Sheet (6/16) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 17, 2026

– Hehe.

William Nylander just posted a video on his YouTube channel from his weekend at the Montreal F1 race. He says people in Montreal are so nice to him and posted a photo of himself with 8 Montreal police officers pic.twitter.com/JEdQGP0qiR — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 17, 2026

– It'll be a special moment.