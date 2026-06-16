Jesperi Kotkaniemi has disabled comments on his photo with the Stanley Cup

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup.

Rod Brind'Amour's team beat John Tortorella's (who won't be returning to Vegas), and Canadiens fans got to see their favorite player, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, hoist the coveted trophy.

What? Isn't that a funny joke?

Seriously, though, KK will have his name engraved on the Cup even though he didn't play a single game with the Canes in the playoffs and even though he finished the season with just 42 games played. Good for him…

But everyone agrees: it's not like he had a huge impact on the team in the playoffs. You know, like the student who gets an A+ on the group project but didn't really put in much effort to make it happen…

KK must have known there would be criticism or negative comments directed at him. Why do I say that?

Because he turned off comments on his Instagram photo with the Stanley Cup. And clearly, we can all agree that this is (probably) no coincidence…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (@jesperikotkaniemi)

There were bound to be some snarky comments on the photo.

There were bound to be some people who wouldn't have hesitated to tell him he doesn't deserve his ring and that he doesn't deserve the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup.

That's just part of the game…

But in the end, it's also normal because people remember what happened when he left for Montreal. Everyone remembers that the Hurricanes toyed with the Canadiens for a long time over that, and it creates some resentment among the fans.

Oh well.

Still, good for him… and good for him if he's able to enjoy it anyway.

In a Nutshell

– NHL trade: Chris MacFarland (the Preds' new GM) and Joe Sakic pulled off a deal together.

TRADE We've acquired forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch from Colorado. Full details » https://t.co/9U7V18fkzd pic.twitter.com/x0Hpf59rbF — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 16, 2026

– Nice roster.

From October to June These players led the league in combined regular-season and playoff scoring in 2025–26. pic.twitter.com/W1qhifQsNZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2026

– Nice.