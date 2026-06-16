Brendan Gallagher (wearing his Canadiens jersey) was in Brossard this morning

Brendan Gallagher is still with the Montreal Canadiens organization.

For how long? We don't know.

But that hasn't stopped the veteran from participating in team activities, even amid rumors of his departure. This morning, he was spotted in Brossard alongside a few other Habs players.

Phillip Danault, Nick Suzuki, Jacob Fowler, Alexander Zharovsky, and Ivan Demidov were among those present at the CN Complex this morning. They skated, and Gally was there too to keep an eye on the group… wearing his Canadiens gear.

Will this be the last time we see him in his Habs gear? That remains to be seen.

Gallagher was on the sidelines in Brossard https://t.co/eX0WHgPT0A — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2026

I imagine Gally figures that as long as he's still here, he'll make the most of it by spending time with his teammates.

Everyone knows he's (very) likely to switch teams for next season because he's said himself that he wants to move on to the next chapter of his career. He knows the Canadiens don't have many opportunities left for him, and we saw that in the final stretch of the season (and the playoffs), when he didn't play—or hardly played at all.

But anyway.

While we wait to see how things play out, it's cool in a way to see him stay involved with the club. The guys like him in the locker room and know they can count on him when needed because Gallagher has already had a great career in the National Hockey League.

And if that can help a guy like Alexander Zharovsky adjust, then all the better.

In a nutshell

– Way to go!

– What do you think?

We know of two teams that could use a coach with Stanley Cup experience Should the Leafs or Oilers look to bring in John Tortorella? pic.twitter.com/3UcVaICL0L — BarDown (@BarDown) June 16, 2026

– Maybe.