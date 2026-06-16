Aldon Smith’s Death: His Family Wants Tests Related to Brain Injuries

The family of former NFL player Aldon Smith has decided to have his brain examined by specialists in Boston to determine whether chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) may have played a role in his death.

The former defensive end died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 36, just hours after participating in a charity event by delivering pizzas to an organization for the homeless.

No official cause of death has yet been confirmed. Faced with numerous questions surrounding his sudden death, the family has retained attorneys to obtain specific answers regarding the circumstances of his death.

According to a statement released by their legal representatives, several steps have been taken, including sending Aldon Smith's brain to Boston for in-depth analysis. Experts will attempt to detect the presence of CTE as well as any lesions related to years of repeated head trauma.

CTE is a neurodegenerative disease associated with contact sports, veterans, and anyone exposed to repeated blows to the head. It can only be diagnosed after death and is often linked to symptoms such as mood disorders, impulsivity, and depression.

An NFL Career Marked by Talent and Off-Field Struggles

Aldon Smith had enjoyed a meteoric rise in the NFL, notably with the San Francisco 49ers. As early as his rookie season, he made his mark with 14 sacks, finishing second in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. In 2012, he reached his peak with 19.5 sacks—a franchise record that remains unmatched to this day—as well as a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors.

However, his career was marked by numerous off-field controversies. Several arrests and NFL suspensions derailed his career, notably for DUI and illegal gun possession. After leaving San Francisco, he briefly played for the Las Vegas Raiders and then the Dallas Cowboys, before a failed comeback attempt with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2024, Smith had begun a rehabilitation effort by launching a support program for young athletes, aimed at helping them manage the pressures of professional sports.

Today, his family hopes to get clear answers as the sports community questions the long-term impacts of American football on players' brain health.

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