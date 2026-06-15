The NHL officially launches an investigation into Mike Babcock

Big news in the NHL.

According to Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), the NHL will officially launch an investigation into Mike Babcock's resignation in Columbus in 2023.

Also according to Friedman, the question is whether there will be additional penalties for Babcock… or if the Oilers will be free to hire him.

Amid all this, let's remember one thing: the phone incident may not have been the official reason for his departure from the Blue Jackets three years ago.

Rumors were circulating that Babcock had faced issues in Columbus beyond simply checking players' phones. That said, at the time of his resignation, the NHL and the NHLPA reached an agreement to settle the matter, but some sources indicate that at least one other conversation raised concerns. But clearly, the matter isn't 100% resolved if the National Hockey League still needs to investigate what happened…

NHL to officially begin investigation into Mike Babcock's 2023 Columbus resignation. https://t.co/TVLXSCbX0Y — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 15, 2026

Obviously, if Babcock gets the green light from the NHL to return to the bench of a team… we'll all be watching the Edmonton Oilers.

Babcock's name is being mentioned there, and even the players have said they love the idea of him being hired by the organization because of his experience. They want to be pushed by a tough guy, and Babcock has the qualities to fill a role like that.

Now, we have to wait for the NHL's decision to reach a conclusion.

The Oilers must be hoping this gets resolved quickly (though they might turn to Bruce Cassidy if it doesn't work out)… because I get the feeling they won't want to drag this out too long given Connor McDavid's situation.

Especially given that the Oilers are one of only two teams without a head coach for next season.

The other team in the same situation? The Toronto Maple Leafs…

In a nutshell

– Oh!

The surprise tie between Switzerland and Qatar opens the door for Canada! pic.twitter.com/FlaU5aaeuo — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 15, 2026

– Yeah.

NO MORE WAITING The Knicks and Hurricanes both end decades-long championship droughts this year pic.twitter.com/MLVRsQAxIt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026

– Okay.