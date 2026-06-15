Mason McTavish: Three (more) teams that could join the race

Marc-Olivier Cook
Mason McTavish: Three (more) teams that could join the race
Credit: Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens have shown interest in Mason McTavish.

But they aren't the only ones keeping an eye on the situation.

According to the latest reports, the Bruins and the Blues were among the teams to watch in the race for the Anaheim center. However… the list could start to grow pretty quickly.

Marco D'Amico (On the Market) has identified three clubs that could join the race.

He mentions the Ottawa Senators, the Winnipeg Jets… and the Philadelphia Flyers. And in all three cases, it makes sense that McTavish's name is being mentioned.

It makes sense because Ottawa is looking to take the next step. Acquiring a player like McTavish who can have an immediate impact on the team could certainly help in certain areas…

In Winnipeg, the Jets will want to find a solution to have a solid second-line center behind Mark Scheifele. The guy needs help because he's pretty much on his own up front with Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi…

In Philadelphia, the Flyers already have a working relationship with the Ducks because they've made a major trade in recent years. Trevor Zegras was traded to Philly last summer, and perhaps the Flyers will also want to bring in McTavish, given that the Zegras deal has proven to be a real success… and let's not forget the Cutter Gauthier trade in that context, either.

The fact that there aren't many centers available changes the game as well.

McTavish, who had a rough couple of seasons in '24-'25 and '25-'26, automatically becomes a prime candidate for a team looking to add a center… and that will make him a hot commodity on the trade market.

But which team will be able to pry him away from the Ducks? That's the million-dollar question.


In a nutshell

– Another surprise at the World Cup.

– Stay tuned.

– Wow!

– Well done.

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