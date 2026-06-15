Junior: Bryce Pickford is Canada’s Defenseman of the Year
Bryce Pickford's name is starting to become more and more familiar among Montreal Canadiens fans.
And if you've been following his season, you'll understand why I'm saying this.
The defenseman, after all, had a truly sensational season in the WHL. And today, he's (once again) being recognized for his achievements.
Pickford was named Defenseman of the Year in the Canadian Hockey League, which includes the QMJHL, the WHL, and the OHL. That means Pickford was the best defenseman in Canada for the 2025-26 season… and that's worth celebrating.
Because that's not the only title he's won for his brilliant season:
- Defenseman of the Year in the WHL
- WHL Player of the Year
- CHL Defenseman of the Year
It doesn't get much better than that!
The CHL Defenceman of the Year is the @tigershockey‘s @CanadiensMTL prospect Bryce Pickford! #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/ghnKXuxOlx
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 15, 2026
Good for the young man.
His 45 goals (and 38 assists) in just 55 games caught everyone's attention, and seeing him earn a major award like this is impressive.
Because let's face it: before the start of the WHL season, Pickford wasn't necessarily being talked about as a guy who was going to blow everyone away in junior hockey. He flew a bit under the radar and has shown truly spectacular progress as well.
You don't always expect a third-round pick to explode like this, even in junior hockey. And that's another reason why his season deserves even more attention.
That must be music to the Canadiens' front office…
The question now is: will we see Pickford at the Canadiens' training camp in September? Kent Hughes wants to improve his team this summer, and perhaps Pickford's name will come up in some discussions—which would make sense given the season he just had.
It remains to be seen whether he could be part of a trade to acquire another key player, because the defenseman's value is higher than ever right now…
In a nutshell
– Well done.
First #QMJHL player to win this honor since Alexis Lafrenière in 2020.
Over the past 20 years:
2004–05: Sidney Crosby
2005–06: Alexander Radulov
2012–13: Jonathan Drouin
2013–14: Anthony Mantha
2017–18: Alex Barré-Boulet
2018–19 and 2019–20: Alexis Lafrenière https://t.co/6zsIE1ynvB
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 15, 2026
– It's up to you to answer that.
Here's the NUMBER ONE thing the Habs will need to master to eventually become champions.
Nick Suzuki already has it in him. Lane Hutson too. The others will have to follow suit.
What will ultimately be the TRUE face of the Habs' talented players? pic.twitter.com/h8Ya8bBfm6
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 15, 2026
– The dream!
Living out your childhood dream with your best friends pic.twitter.com/V266vyC0Xz
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026