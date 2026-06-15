Eric Tulsky: From Blogger to Stanley Cup Champion (as GM)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Eric Tulsky: From Blogger to Stanley Cup Champion (as GM)
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

For decades, the traditional path to becoming a general manager in the NHL involved a career as a player, coach, or scout.

But… Eric Tulsky has completely rewritten the rules of the sport, in his own way.

Because it's true: now the general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and a brand-new Stanley Cup champion, Tulsky represents perhaps one of the most fascinating stories in modern hockey.

Let's take a quick look back.

Long before hoisting the sport's most prestigious trophy, Tulsky was best known as a statistics enthusiast. With a degree from Harvard and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, he worked in the field of nanotechnology and held dozens of U.S. patents.

Nothing—absolutely nothing—suggested that he would one day become one of the most influential men in professional hockey.

In the early 2010s, he began writing about hockey on various blogs, particularly focusing on the Philadelphia Flyers.

His analyses, based on data and advanced statistics, quickly caught the attention of several NHL organizations. The Hurricanes offered him his first opportunity in 2014 as a consultant.

Year after year, Tulsky rose through the ranks in Carolina: analyst, head of analytics, vice president of hockey operations, assistant general manager, and then general manager in 2024.

The rest is history, as they say… 

Many doubted at the time that a former blogger and scientist could lead a team to the top. And now, two years later, those doubts have completely vanished.

But Seth Jarvis always believed in Tulsky because of the guy's intelligence. And given his background before reaching the National League, it's true that you can't deny that about the Hurricanes' GM…

Going from a blog to winning the Stanley Cup seemed unthinkable a few years ago. That said, for Eric Tulsky, it's now a reality… and it has to be said that his story is bound to get people talking because it's simply incredible.

Hats off to him.

Because it's also true that he's done a tremendous job with the team since arriving in Carolina as the Hurricanes' GM.


In a nutshell

– We love it!

– It was obvious.

– Big news in the NHL.

– Yeah.

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