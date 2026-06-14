“The Canadiens have already shown their willingness to trade Alexander Zharovsky”

Alexander Zharovsky is a top prospect for the Montreal Canadiens.

He's one of the best young players in the organization, and it's no surprise that Kent Hughes moved up in the last draft to select him at the very start of the second round.

But that doesn't mean the player is untouchable, given what we've heard in recent weeks.

After all, rumors suggest the Habs were ready to trade him to Toronto as part of a package to acquire Matthew Knies at the last National Hockey League trade deadline. The two clubs had a deal in place, but they ran out of time to finalize the trade.

And in response to a question during a Q&A, Stu Cowan (The Gazette) stated the following when asked which prospects might be sacrificed to acquire a quality player this summer:

The Canadiens have already shown a willingness to trade Alexander Zharovsky. – Stu Cowan

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from Canadiens fans about possible offseason trades, who won't be back with the team next season, Brendan Gallagher's future, and more: https://t.co/CPBcvon6jw — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 14, 2026

Would it be a mistake for the Canadiens to trade Zharovsky right now to acquire a player who can help the team as early as next season?

Maybe. We know he has good potential and had a fantastic first season in the KHL. However…

To make a major trade in the National Hockey League, management has no choice but to consider trading good players or promising prospects with potential. You have to give to get… and that's part of the game.

Even if those choices can be heart-wrenching for a GM.

That doesn't mean the Russian will never play in Montreal. It also doesn't mean the Canadiens will trade him this summer… but given the Matthew Knies rumor, other teams must think Zharovsky isn't necessarily untouchable right now.

And… maybe he's the one who'll have to be sacrificed so we finally get the chance to see a quality second-line center come to town.

In a nutshell

– Given what Jordan Staal has been doing since the start of the finals, yes.

New, for @TheAthletic: Can a 12-point forward really be NHL playoffs MVP? Jordan Staal's unprecedented Conn Smythe case https://t.co/UuaisCHiVChttps://t.co/UuaisCHiVC — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 14, 2026

– That's clear.

Text from a player this morning…. ‘If I were the NHL after all the airtime the Knicks are going to get…we NEED a Game 7…..' — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) June 14, 2026

– Who's going to win tonight?