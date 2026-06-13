If this is the summer of Plan Bs: Shane Wright, anyone?

The Canadiens finished sixth in the overall standings and made it to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals without a true second-line center.

It's quite a feat, when you think about it.

It's still possible that they could resolve this well-documented issue in spectacular fashion in the coming weeks. But it's also far from impossible that they'll pass on addressing it again this summer—or at least turn to more “modest” options.

Some are also talking about acquiring a right-handed defenseman as a priority. But while we couldn't pass up Dobson last year, I get the impression we'll want to see what Reinbacher is made of this fall before making another major move at that position. That's obviously something to watch…

One thing is certain: if he wants to improve his team, the Canadiens are in a better position than the average NHL club to do so.

But if they aim high this summer, given the quality of their top assets, they can't afford to make a mistake.

Hage and Zharovsky: Caution Is Key

Trading Michael Hage and/or Alexander Zharovsky must transform the Canadiens into the best team in the East and one of the top 2-3 favorites to win the Cup for at least the next five years.

These two prospects have the potential to become star players—or even superstars—on par with the team's top forwards.

In the near future (next spring, or by the 2027–28 season at the latest), at least one of them could fill a spot on the second line—a spot currently held by Kapanen or Newhook, for lack of a better option…

It would be sad, even disastrous, if the player(s) acquired in exchange for them weren't actually better or more useful than them after a few years.

So, when Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton say they're going to keep “sticking to the plan,” I imagine they're telling themselves the same thing.

In fact, they seem to have already told themselves the same thing regarding the rather unique profile of the young, talented, and very strong Matthew Knies: Zharovsky, Pickford, and two first-round picks would have been a sensible offer. Knies would have practically given the Canadiens a second Slaf… It would have been fantastic.

But considering that Auston Matthews would be the only untouchable in Toronto, perhaps the deal isn't completely dead despite Brad Treliving's departure and John Chayka's arrival. We'll find out soon enough…

As for Hage, the more time passes with the Larkin and Hischier situations, the more it seems we'll likely have to move on to another option.

After them—and in Larkin's case, that would be VERY “borderline” as far as I'm concerned—are there others on the market who would really be worth it?

Thomas or Kyrou in St. Louis?

Maybe. But we've already read that the Habs wouldn't trade Hage for Thomas. Is that true? Thomas would still be a big catch…

In Kyrou's case—first and foremost a winger—trading Zharovsky might make some sense; at the very least, it would immediately add even more punch to the top six. But who's to say Zharovsky won't be better than him in two or three years?

Can't wait to see him at development camp…

Otherwise, Horvat or Barzal to Long Island if Mathieu Darche decides to rebuild a bit?

No bad options, no bad players, but again, would you trade Hage or Zharovsky in return?

Mason McTavish with the Ducks? Maybe a fresh start would do him good, but has he already hit his ceiling? Hage strikes me as more talented overall…

In short, if push came to shove, I might not have too much trouble letting Zharovsky go for several of these players, but for Hage, the Canadiens are probably better off “sitting on their hands” until he arrives in Montreal.

There might be a “McPlan” (or a “Leon Plan”?) to evaluate much more seriously in the summer of 2027…

The Habs might be better off saving their best moves for later…

Plan Bs to the rescue on the trade market?

The Canadiens could therefore attempt much more modest trades and target solid depth players such as, for example, veteran Blake Coleman in Calgary, or the feisty Ross Colton in Colorado.

If they want to be a bit more adventurous and bold, the “poor man's Matthew Knies,” 29-year-old Jake DeBrusk—averaging 24 goals over the last five seasons, on a $5.5 million contract through 2031, and historically a very good playoff player—wouldn't be a bad target in Vancouver…

Now, if we look at center, at the right price, the ever-reliable Vincent Trochek, 32, would tick a lot of boxes for the Canadiens. But will we ever see a trade between Jeff Gorton and his former team? Not sure…

In any case, here's one player who came very close to leaving the “Big Apple” in March and whom we're very unlikely to see back in a Rangers uniform this fall.

Finally, another name that's highly likely to change teams—and one that might come as a surprise—is… Shane Wright!

To this day, one wonders if Wright has gotten over not being selected first overall by the Canadiens in 2022.

One thing is certain: he didn't deserve to be at the time.

But he wanted to play for the Canadiens.

Could he benefit from a change of scenery under Martin St. Louis—he who was developed in a very odd way and never really found his stride after going to Seattle?

Would a “return” to the scene of the crime give his pride a healthy nudge in the right direction? In any case, he always seems a little better when he plays against the Canadiens. That's often a good sign…

Shane Wright responds with his very own first goal in the NHL, tying it up at 1 for Seattle!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/SCpJI0BVv0 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 7, 2022

When you think about it, he's become exactly the kind of prospect—like Dach, Newhook, or Bolduc—that seems to be a hit every summer in the Canadiens' front office…

If he costs only Kirby Dach or Oliver Kapanen and, say, a late first-round pick, why not go for it?

I've never been his biggest fan, and I still have doubts about his personality and character—maybe Hughes and Gorton do too?—but I like his sense of the game, and I rate his chances of becoming a solid second- or third-line center in the NHL higher than those of Kapanen and Dach.

After a 44-point season at age 21 in 2024–2025, there's undoubtedly potential for at least 50 points per season and solid play up and down the ice for Wright.

An interesting bet.

We'll keep our options open to evaluate the free-agent market (Tuch, Jenner, Greer, etc.) over the next week…

In a Flash

– Incredible.

Fun stat: Over the Carolina Hurricanes' last 40 playoff games, Rod Brind'Amour has more PIMs than Jaccob Slavin. pic.twitter.com/MFB4j6cjIk — The Canes Stats Brand (@CanesStats) June 13, 2026

– Must-read.

Not just a point in the standingshttps://t.co/0hfXdBDEob — RDS (@RDSca) June 13, 2026

– Very cool.

Canadian fans high-fiving Bosnian supporters stuck in the home crowd before their World Cup match. Classic Canadian kindness—polite, friendly, and genuinely welcoming, even on game day. pic.twitter.com/7nO7bN90KJ — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 12, 2026

– Poor Charles Leclerc.

RED FLAG Leclerc into the barriers at Turn 4 #F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/yCTiaJv4Aw — Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2026

– Stay tuned.