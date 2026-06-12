You have to hear this story about Marco Marciano

On January 28, Marco Marciano joined the Montreal Canadiens as a new addition to the coaching staff.

He took over (on an interim basis) from Éric Raymond as the Habs' goaltending coach.

And let's be honest: his arrival was a game-changer… because at that point, the Habs' goalies were struggling. Jakub Dobes, in particular, finished the season strong and was also excellent in the playoffs.

Pascal Vincent played alongside Marciano during his career and shared a great story about his former teammate during his appearance on Tony Marinaro's podcast last night.

At the time, Vincent was a coach in Midget AAA and had to cut Marciano, who wasn't good enough to make the team. Marciano sent him a letter thanking him for the opportunity to prove himself back then (even though he'd been cut by Vincent and the coaching staff).

A few years later, while Vincent was working for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles as head coach, the team needed a video coach and an assistant goaltending coach… and Marciano's name landed on his desk again.

The problem? Vincent and the Screaming Eagles didn't have the budget to pay Marciano at the time. Marciano agreed to work with the club for two years anyway, without pay (!)… and he eventually became the head goaltending coach.

And that allowed Marciano to prove himself in the QMJHL before moving on to the next level of his career.

Wow!

It proves one thing: Marciano is passionate about the game… and he was willing to do whatever it took to make a name for himself in the world of hockey.

In the end, it paid off because he's now part of one of the biggest sports organizations on the planet. Not bad, right?

It's worth noting that the former Rocket coach also had nothing but praise for Marciano, saying that the guys want to play for him. He's good with his goalies, he's able to share his passion with them… and that makes a difference at the end of the day.

So it looks like the Canadiens have a good one on their hands.

And given what Marciano has been able to do with the goalies in Montreal this season, it's fair to believe he's headed for a bright future in the National Hockey League.

In a nutshell

– It's going to be a great night in Montreal.

What a great night of football ahead! The Alouettes (1-0) are playing their first home game of the season. They're hosting the Toronto Argonauts (0-0). If you can't be here, tune in at 6:30 p.m. on @RDSca. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Owy3Z1OrS9 — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) June 12, 2026

– That's good news.

Bad news: the Victoire lost Murphy. Good news, they may just have the money needed for Maltais, Roque, and Eldridge…Is it phase 6 yet? #GoVictoire #PWHL https://t.co/HDdQmYwdPO — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 12, 2026

– Good news.

Davis Schneider and Alejandro Kirk are back in town. https://t.co/taSuqoRr0h https://t.co/vCXLbXLviD — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 12, 2026

– Absolutely.