The CH is looking for a second-line center, a top-six winger, and a right-handed defenseman

Marc-Olivier Cook
The CH is looking for a second-line center, a top-six winger, and a right-handed defenseman
Credit: YouTube

Kent Hughes has several projects on his plate right now.

The Canadiens' GM is likely to be aggressive this summer because he wants to improve his roster for next season… and he has the tools at his disposal to make that happen.

But what will he focus on in particular?

David Pagnotta (The Fourth Period) answered that question… by saying that the Habs will be looking for three things this summer: a center who can play on the second line, a player who can contribute to the top six, and a right-handed defenseman who can play a more physical game.

So the Canadiens' wish list is a long one. 

Seriously, though, it's interesting to know that the Canadiens want to improve at all those positions. And it really shows that management wants to take the team to the next level, which is only natural after the success of the past two seasons.

That said, for the past few weeks, we've all been identifying players who might interest the Habs this summer. It is that time of year, after all…

And on that note, David Ettedgui advises fans to keep a close eye on Matty Beniers, who plays for the Seattle Kraken. This isn't the first time we've heard his name mentioned in Montreal…

Will the Canadiens be able to land two top-6 players (including a center) AND a quality right-handed defenseman by the start of next season?

Probably not. That's still a lot to ask, let's be honest… but Kent Hughes isn't afraid to make big moves, and that's what makes me confident about the future.

To be continued.


In a nutshell

– Go!

– He got to see quite a show.

– Enjoy the read.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!