The CH is looking for a second-line center, a top-six winger, and a right-handed defenseman

Kent Hughes has several projects on his plate right now.

The Canadiens' GM is likely to be aggressive this summer because he wants to improve his roster for next season… and he has the tools at his disposal to make that happen.

But what will he focus on in particular?

David Pagnotta (The Fourth Period) answered that question… by saying that the Habs will be looking for three things this summer: a center who can play on the second line, a player who can contribute to the top six, and a right-handed defenseman who can play a more physical game.

So the Canadiens' wish list is a long one.

David Pagnotta: The Habs will be looking to add a second-line center, a top-six winger, and a rugged right-shot defenseman this summer – Fourth Period (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

Seriously, though, it's interesting to know that the Canadiens want to improve at all those positions. And it really shows that management wants to take the team to the next level, which is only natural after the success of the past two seasons.

That said, for the past few weeks, we've all been identifying players who might interest the Habs this summer. It is that time of year, after all…

And on that note, David Ettedgui advises fans to keep a close eye on Matty Beniers, who plays for the Seattle Kraken. This isn't the first time we've heard his name mentioned in Montreal…

The dominoes are going to fall quickly in the NHL regarding available 1Cs/2Cs. All these deals could be settled even before the draft. Kent Hughes will have to pull the trigger quickly. Hischier, McTavish… and keep an eye on Beniers. It'll be expensive, but the Habs… pic.twitter.com/XKHurY7bnZ — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 12, 2026

Will the Canadiens be able to land two top-6 players (including a center) AND a quality right-handed defenseman by the start of next season?

Probably not. That's still a lot to ask, let's be honest… but Kent Hughes isn't afraid to make big moves, and that's what makes me confident about the future.

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– Go!

Good luck to @CanadaSoccerFR and have a great tournament, everyone! Good luck to @CanadaSoccerEN! Here's to kicking off a great tournament!#GoHabsGo | #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/yAtMzBUjam — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 12, 2026

– He got to see quite a show.

Hornets' @Grant2Will came for a #StanleyCup Final game, and left with wet feet and a Canes win! Game 6 between the @Canes and @GoldenKnights is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/WXJ8dXxLag — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2026

– Enjoy the read.