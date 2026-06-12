The Canadiens have called up the Ducks regarding Mason McTavish

When Mason McTavish was left out of the playoffs, there was talk that the Canadiens needed to be brought back into the conversation.

And ever since then, that's exactly what's been happening: the Montreal Canadiens' name has been popping up left and right in connection with the Ducks' center.

That's only natural, of course: he fits the bill for what the club is looking for.

Because the Ducks have had disputes (contractual, notably) with the player and a salary might need to be cleared to make room, it wouldn't be surprising to see the center leave.

And since he's making seven million dollars a year through 2031, he's an attractive prospect on the market. And that's despite his 2025–2026 season being a bit of a struggle.

We know that many teams will be interested in him, of course. The Bruins and the Blues are notably organizations to watch in this regard.

But the Habs' interest is very real.

Jimmy Murphy, who has connections in the NHL, mentions that several sources have confirmed to him that the Canadiens have reached out to the Ducks regarding McTavish.

He discussed this on the Sick Podcast website.

Murphy's Hockey Law at @sickmediaco: Two sources confirm that the #GoHabsGo have ‘circled back' on #FlyTogether center Mason McTavish.https://t.co/LBM3oas3FA — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 12, 2026

Right now, the Canadiens and the Ducks aren't necessarily exchanging names. It's mostly a step to remind everyone that the Habs want to stay in the mix.

It's the right thing to do.

But according to a source, if a trade were to happen, Michael Hage would be at the heart of Pat Verbeek's demands. No one's surprised to read that, are they?

We'll see if that's the direction the Habs take. After all, whether it's McTavish or someone else, they'll need reinforcements.

Chris Johnston: Re Canadiens: If they go…chase a Robert Thomas or maybe it's Vincent Trocheck or someone…I can't see them getting to training camp…and not have made some kind of move to address that position – Chris Johnston Show (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

In a nutshell

– When will a decision be made regarding the Maple Leafs' coach?

DFO Rundown Insider Edition | Buffalo's Summer Nightmare? Tuch Walking, Owen Power Rumors

CHAPTERS 0:00 – Intro

0:45 – CBJ goaltending situation

2:15 – Connor Hellebuyck

6:45 – Player empowerment

8:32 – Dylan Larkin

9:34 – Alex Tuch

11:18 – Owen Power 13:38 – Coaching… pic.twitter.com/bkfVggFTae — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 11, 2026

– Good question.

Are we really witnessing the best NHL Finals AND the best NBA Finals of all time… at the same time? — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 12, 2026

– Will he be bought out?

The buyout window after the Stanley Cup Final offers teams a chance to increase roster flexibility — but at a notable cost. @amato_mike examines four candidates. https://t.co/6LeRkIUJXM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2026

– For soccer fans.