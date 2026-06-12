The Canadiens have called up the Ducks regarding Mason McTavish

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens have called up the Ducks regarding Mason McTavish
Credit: Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

When Mason McTavish was left out of the playoffs, there was talk that the Canadiens needed to be brought back into the conversation.

And ever since then, that's exactly what's been happening: the Montreal Canadiens' name has been popping up left and right in connection with the Ducks' center.

That's only natural, of course: he fits the bill for what the club is looking for.

(Credit: Hockey DB)

Because the Ducks have had disputes (contractual, notably) with the player and a salary might need to be cleared to make room, it wouldn't be surprising to see the center leave.

And since he's making seven million dollars a year through 2031, he's an attractive prospect on the market. And that's despite his 2025–2026 season being a bit of a struggle.

(Credit: PuckPedia)

We know that many teams will be interested in him, of course. The Bruins and the Blues are notably organizations to watch in this regard.

But the Habs' interest is very real.

Jimmy Murphy, who has connections in the NHL, mentions that several sources have confirmed to him that the Canadiens have reached out to the Ducks regarding McTavish.

He discussed this on the Sick Podcast website.

Right now, the Canadiens and the Ducks aren't necessarily exchanging names. It's mostly a step to remind everyone that the Habs want to stay in the mix.

It's the right thing to do.

But according to a source, if a trade were to happen, Michael Hage would be at the heart of Pat Verbeek's demands. No one's surprised to read that, are they?

We'll see if that's the direction the Habs take. After all, whether it's McTavish or someone else, they'll need reinforcements.


In a nutshell

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– Good question.

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