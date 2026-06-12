Rocket Coach: Daniel Jacob Named to Several Positions

Pascal Vincent has left the Laval Rocket. So what happens now?

Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and John Sedgwick (the Rocket's GM and Kent Hughes' assistant) will now have to find the next coach to lead the Laval team.

The bar is set high after what Vincent has accomplished. But there are some good candidates out there.

It's worth noting that several names have surfaced, of course… but only one of them was mentioned by Elliotte Friedman in his “32 Thoughts”: Daniel Jacob.

And that same Jacob was mentioned during the intermission of yesterday's game by Alexandre Daigle on TVA Sports.

Since 2014, Jacob has been an assistant coach. He worked for nine seasons (2014 to 2024, except for 2022–2023) under Joël Bouchard in Blainville, Laval, San Diego, and Syracuse.

And for the past two years, he has been back in Laval, where he has worked with Pascal Vincent. He wanted to be closer to his family, which is why he left Syracuse for Laval.

Jacob knows the Canadiens organization and the club's young players very well. He understands the reality of the American Hockey League and what hockey means to Montreal's North Shore.

Do the Canadiens' executives see him as a head coach? Hard to say. But it's only natural to see his name mentioned for the vacant position.

Of course, he won't be the only name in the mix. Maxim Lapierre also mentioned Serge Aubin, a Quebecer who has been coaching in Europe for several years, as one of the names to consider.

Names from the QMJHL like Sylvain Favreau are also worth keeping in mind… but HuGo has shown in the past that it's also possible the Habs might pull a rabbit out of their hat.

In a nutshell

– Patrik Laine's wife went to see the Pirates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Leigh (@jordanleighlaine)

– Stanley Cup Final: a lesson for the Habs. [JdeM]

– Note.

Christine Bumstead promoted to head coach of Seattle https://t.co/XxidaoTJ6y — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) June 12, 2026

– Wow.