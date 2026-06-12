“I’m far from convinced that St. Louis will still be around when the Habs win the Cup.”

Do you still have confidence in Martin St-Louis? I ask because… after the Canadiens were eliminated in the last playoffs, some people started to have doubts about the team's head coach.

And that's understandable, in a way. He seemed overwhelmed by events during the series against the Hurricanes; he didn't make any changes to his lineup even though it clearly wasn't working for his team on the ice… and his decision-making sparked a lot of talk.

It seemed like he didn't have as much experience as someone like Rod Brind'Amour.

Réjean Tremblay spoke with people in the industry (players, coaches, investors), and one person told him they didn't necessarily believe St. Louis would lead the Canadiens to the promised land.

In fact… here's what that person told Réjean Tremblay:

I think Martin St-Louis has done a great job with the Canadiens since he arrived. But I'm far from convinced that he'll be the coach when the time comes to win the Stanley Cup. – An anonymous source

What do you think of that quote? Note that HabsolumentFan also wrote about the subject:

Sure, there are certainly some questions to be asked about what happened during the series against the Hurricanes.

But… maybe it's just a simple hiccup. Martin St-Louis—like all other coaches—needs to learn to make bigger decisions in big moments, and he'll gain experience in that area over time.

After all, that's not something you can necessarily learn overnight…

My two cents: let's be patient with the Canadiens' coach because he's done some great things since joining the team. He's led the club to the playoffs in the last two seasons, and that's no small feat either, especially since the team is still so young.

And when the Habs are fully ready to be super competitive, maybe we can have that discussion then. But for now… it's a bit crazy (in my opinion) to think that he needs to be replaced for the Canadiens to take the next step.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

A draw for Canada's first game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ! #FIFAWORLDCUP2026 pic.twitter.com/79uISriyxZ — RDS (@RDSca) June 12, 2026

– Good luck!

Thanks, Nate, for a great season! Good luck in Sweden! Thanks, Nate, for a great season! Good luck in Sweden! https://t.co/H5artweo9H pic.twitter.com/UgYq3YxIAF — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) June 12, 2026

– Makes sense.

Chris Johnston: Re Dylan Larkin trade request: I don't think this is gonna be easy or fast, that's just my sense, I think that this could drag on a little while; I could see a bit of a standoff developing – Chris Johnston Show (6/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

– Wow!