“I’m far from convinced that St. Louis will still be around when the Habs win the Cup.”

Marc-Olivier Cook
“I’m far from convinced that St. Louis will still be around when the Habs win the Cup.”
Credit: Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Do you still have confidence in Martin St-Louis? I ask because… after the Canadiens were eliminated in the last playoffs, some people started to have doubts about the team's head coach.

And that's understandable, in a way. He seemed overwhelmed by events during the series against the Hurricanes; he didn't make any changes to his lineup even though it clearly wasn't working for his team on the ice… and his decision-making sparked a lot of talk.

It seemed like he didn't have as much experience as someone like Rod Brind'Amour. 

Réjean Tremblay spoke with people in the industry (players, coaches, investors), and one person told him they didn't necessarily believe St. Louis would lead the Canadiens to the promised land.

In fact… here's what that person told Réjean Tremblay:

I think Martin St-Louis has done a great job with the Canadiens since he arrived. But I'm far from convinced that he'll be the coach when the time comes to win the Stanley Cup. – An anonymous source

What do you think of that quote? Note that HabsolumentFan also wrote about the subject

Sure, there are certainly some questions to be asked about what happened during the series against the Hurricanes.

But… maybe it's just a simple hiccup. Martin St-Louis—like all other coaches—needs to learn to make bigger decisions in big moments, and he'll gain experience in that area over time.

After all, that's not something you can necessarily learn overnight… 

My two cents: let's be patient with the Canadiens' coach because he's done some great things since joining the team. He's led the club to the playoffs in the last two seasons, and that's no small feat either, especially since the team is still so young.

And when the Habs are fully ready to be super competitive, maybe we can have that discussion then. But for now… it's a bit crazy (in my opinion) to think that he needs to be replaced for the Canadiens to take the next step.


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– Good luck!

– Makes sense.

– Wow!

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