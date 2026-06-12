EXCLUSIVE | The players have asked that the injury report remain confidential

The Canadiens were eliminated exactly two weeks ago. When the players spoke with the media in Brossard three days later, it became clear that several of them were injured and that, once their respective medical exams were complete, we would receive a list of injuries for every player in the organization.

That was supposed to explain the team's poor performance against the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, here we are 11 days later, and we still haven't seen that list.

Why? According to my sources, it was the players who asked management and the Habs' communications team NOT to publish this list. They wouldn't have liked to see the Flyers publish a similar list because it seemed like an excuse for Philadelphia's losses.

During the locker room cleanup, the Canadiens let us know that we would be getting the list of injured Montreal players. We still don't know it 10 days later. Why? Several players didn't like the list released by the Flyers. The club seems to be… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 12, 2026

So we'll have to keep speculating, relying on the injuries revealed by Alexandre Tétreault, an employee of Cogeco (a Canadiens partner).

Thigh strain for Nick Suzuki…

Shoulder and leg injuries for Juraj Slafkovsky…

Noah Dobson's hand hasn't fully healed…

Lane Hutson has a banged-up shoulder…

As much as I can understand players not wanting to hide behind the excuse of injuries, such a list could still have explained a few things. I think many of us are wondering if Cole Caufield had an injury that prevented him from getting into the traffic during the playoffs… or if we should be concerned about his playoff contribution in the coming years.

Note that a player's medical record is strictly confidential under NHL rules. If a player doesn't want his team to disclose the nature of his injury, his team can't reveal anything. That's it.

That's just how it is.

The good news in all this: the Canadiens players don't want to hide behind anything to explain their quick elimination against the Hurricanes.

Cole Caufield told the media that he played poorly in the playoffs and he owns up to it. It's up to him to find a way to improve in the years to come—that's it.

Extension

I spent about 60 minutes discussing the future of the Olympic Stadium (and CF Montréal by extension), as well as Philippe Eullaffroy's contract extension with Nilton Jorge and Sofiane Benzaza yesterday on CCPP x DLC.

If you'd like to better understand these two ongoing issues, I suggest you listen to this special episode. Enjoy!

Finally, since we're on the topic of soccer, I invite you to check out our segments related to the World Cup. We'll be posting one segment before and another after each of Canada's matches.

I'm very happy about this collaboration between DansLesCoulisses and Hady Raphaël (The Ball Is Round). I felt it was important to follow the World Cup closely.

Go Canada!