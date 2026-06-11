The pitfall Montreal must absolutely avoid with Michael Hage

The Montreal Canadiens are heading into a crucial summer.

After continuing its development process this season, the organization will need to find a way to improve its roster without unnecessarily sacrificing players who could become key assets in a few years.

There's a lot of talk about adding a center or a right-handed defenseman. And to do that, Kent Hughes has something many teams envy: draft picks and prospects capable of attracting attention elsewhere in the NHL.

But there's one case that perhaps deserves even more attention.

That of Michael Hage.

Since his first-round draft selection in 2024, many fans already see Hage as part of the solution to Montreal's long-standing second-center problem.

His offensive potential is intriguing, and his development in the NCAA has led some to believe he could become a key piece of the Habs' future.

The problem is that nothing is guaranteed.

Unlike some players coming out of Canadian junior hockey, a college player retains some control over his future. As long as an entry-level contract hasn't been signed, there's always a risk—albeit a small one—that the player might decide to test the market later on.

That's exactly what former defenseman Philippe Boucher recently pointed out.

GM Kent Hughes will have to play his cards right when it comes to Michael Hage https://t.co/e8NlhXsrVC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2026

His point is simple: if the Canadiens refuse to include Hage in a trade because they consider him untouchable… but the player ultimately never signs with the organization, the loss would be enormous.

The Habs would then end up with absolutely nothing in return.

Note: no one is saying that Hage doesn't want to sign with Montreal.

But building a plan around a player who still doesn't have a contract is always a bit of a gamble.

That's why Kent Hughes will need to be cautious in his decisions this summer.

If the Canadiens truly believe that Hage is an important part of the core, they'll need to continue building a solid relationship with him and eventually convince him that his future is in Montreal.

Because there's a very fine line between trading him too soon… and losing him for nothing.

And the Habs can't afford to make a mistake.

In a nutshell

– Jarvis and his crew are ready for Game 5.

– Many believe Carolina has a slight edge.

Previewing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final: https://t.co/j6853D5kWJ — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 11, 2026

– Possible extension for Hischier: between $11M and $13M.

Although talks are ongoing, my speculation is that C Hischier and @NJDevils will land on a medium-term contract extension somewhere between

$11M–$13M … #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/UgX43i5Cjj — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 11, 2026

– Interesting!