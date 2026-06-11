The Canadiens have already begun the process of finding a replacement for Pascal Vincent

Big news in town.

For those who haven't heard, the Laval Rocket just lost their head coach. Pascal Vincent, whom many would have liked to see in Montreal in recent years, is gone.

He's back in the NHL, now serving as an assistant coach with the Kraken moving forward.

2 incredible seasons

, 2 division

championships, 1 Macgregor Kilpatrick

Trophy, 1 All-Star

Game appearance, Coach of the Year Award in 2024-25 Thanks for everything, Paz! Good luck in Seattle 2 incredible seasons

, 2 division championships 1 Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy… https://t.co/rvtEdqVw9K

pic.twitter.com/7jybOV3p2e — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) June 11, 2026

We knew the coach didn't necessarily want to return to the AHL at any cost in 2024 after losing his job in Columbus. He did it because it was for the Laval Rocket, but the chances of seeing him return to the NHL were always there.

Remember that he was an assistant coach in Columbus in the past, but stepping in at the last minute to replace good old Mike Babcock ultimately cost him his job with the Blue Jackets organization a year later.

The Canadiens took a chance on him, knowing he might leave one day. I don't think the Habs regret their choice, as he's been great with the young players for two years.

Jeff Gorton, on behalf of the Habs, made a point of thanking him in a statement released by the Canadiens.

Statement from Jeff Gorton following Pascal Vincent's hiring by the Seattle Kraken Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/n4BibMx4Hx — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 11, 2026

Naturally, the Rocket will have to find a new coach. Who will succeed Sylvain Lefebvre, Joël Bouchard, Jean-François Houle, and Pascal Vincent this summer?

We expect to see a French-speaking coach take the job, of course. Will it be a product of the QMJHL?

What you need to know is that the Canadiens have announced they've already begun the hiring process. And even though the Canadiens' management has major issues to address (to improve the team), the vacancy in Laval is significant.

After all, the coach who will lead the young players will have a crucial mandate. And he'll have big shoes to fill, given how well the last two seasons have gone.

overtime

Unless they're hiding something from us and things ended badly between Vincent and the Habs organization, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Laval native considered in Montreal when the day comes that Martin St-Louis needs to be replaced.

Note: I'm not saying this will happen tomorrow—quite the opposite. All I'm saying is that the two seasons spent getting to know him will surely leave an impression—in a good way—on the Canadiens' management.