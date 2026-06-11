Pascal Vincent is leaving the Laval Rocket

Big news within the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Pascal Vincent, who was the head coach of the Habs' farm team, is stepping down from his position. He is joining the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach under head coach Lane Lambert.

This marks a return to the National Hockey League for Vincent.

The newest members of the ship The #SeaKraken are excited to welcome Patrik Allvin as our new Assistant General Manager and Pascal Vincent as an assistant coach → https://t.co/ihmtYGt0UF pic.twitter.com/wEOvuoBZIv — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 11, 2026

Pascal Vincent coached the Rocket during the past two seasons. And it must be said that he achieved quite a bit of success with the Laval team:

48-19-5 record in 24-25

41-23-8 record in 25-26

But let's not forget that before arriving in Laval, Vincent had a job in the NHL. He served as an assistant in Winnipeg from 2011 to 2016, before coaching the Manitoba Moose until 2021… but he also spent three years with the Blue Jackets (as an assistant) before being hired by the Rocket.

There was a risk in hiring someone who had already had a taste of the National League. And let's not forget that there were rumors about a possible departure last summer…

More details to come…