Major announcement for Travis Theis with the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are preparing to host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday at Percival Molson Stadium, with some key players missing from their lineup.

Good news for fans: Travis Theis will be available for this second game of the season. The wide receiver, who suffered a head injury during Montreal's first matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, has resumed normal training this week, suggesting he'll be on the field.

However, two other offensive players will miss several games. Center Justin Lawrence and wide receiver Cole Spieker, both of whom suffered ankle injuries during the Birds' first game, have been placed on the injured reserve list for six games. If their recovery goes as planned, they could return for the July 31 game against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir. To fill in for Spieker, Marco Dubois will take his place as a receiver, while Jacob Mason and Régis Cibasu will continue to man the center-back position.

Running back Stevie Scott III, who was already out in Hamilton due to a hamstring injury, will also remain on the injured list for this game. Caution will be the order of the day, as the team learned from the Alexander experience in 2025.

Opportunities for Reserves and Defensive Updates

On the defensive side, Najee Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury, will also be out on Friday. Linebacker Tyrice Beverette, who was limited in recent practices due to a neck injury, will return to his starting position, flanked by Tyrell Richards, Bubba Bolden, and Donovan Manuel. These absences open doors for the reserves: Don Callis (defensive back), Manuel (linebacker), and Braydon Noll (offensive line) have been added to the lineup for the first time this season.

Despite these absences, the Alouettes are off to a strong start with a 30-27 overtime victory over Hamilton. Quarterback Davis Alexander completed 26 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, including nine to Tyler Snead (163 yards and one touchdown). Shamori Lawrence also shone on the ground with 63 yards on eight carries.

Kickoff against Toronto is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the Alouettes will aim to maintain their status as the only team in the East with a win after Week 1.

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