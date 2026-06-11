Knee surgery: Good news for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has successfully completed his offseason training regimen, just a few months after undergoing surgery to repair two ligaments in his left knee.

Coach Andy Reid is confident: the two-time MVP should be ready for the NFL training camp scheduled for next month.

Mahomes was excused from the traditional running drill that typically concludes the mandatory minicamp, but Reid said the player likely could have completed it thanks to his determination. “I love the way he's approached his rehab this season,” Reid said. “He's on track to be ready for camp.”

The quarterback chose to stay in Kansas City this summer rather than return to Texas in order to continue his rehabilitation with the team, under the supervision of Julie Frymyer, the Chiefs' head physical therapist. Mahomes is following a demanding schedule combining rehab sessions and daily practices to be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season, against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

Last Wednesday, Mahomes signed a record-breaking contract extension, adding two years to his current deal and bringing the total value to $504.75 million, with incentives that could push the total to $522.25 million. The final season of the contract will see Mahomes at age 38, hinting at a possible career finale in Kansas City.

Other Players and Camp Preparation

Andy Reid also announced that some injured players will be ready for the 2026 NFL training camp. First-round pick Mansoor Delane was held out of the mandatory minicamp due to a minor shoulder injury. Meanwhile, wide receiver Rashee Rice has completed rehabilitation from minor knee surgery and will be able to resume training normally after his period of supervised detention.

Meanwhile, Coach Reid remains focused on the team's work and declined to comment on whether Travis Kelce would attend his wedding to Taylor Swift, emphasizing that Mahomes remains fully focused on his preparation for the 2026 season.

With Patrick Mahomes in top form and a roster that is recovering well, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to start the season with confidence and ambition.

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