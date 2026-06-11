Hart Trophy: Nick Suzuki finishes in the top 5

Just recently, the winner of the prestigious Hart Trophy was announced.

It was a very close race between Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov, and in the end, the Russian won the trophy, awarded to the player who was most valuable to his team.

However, Montreal Canadiens fans were hoping to see Nick Suzuki receive votes in the top five.

Not only did he receive votes, but he also received a first-place vote and finished fifth in the voting for the trophy.

Quite an achievement for the Habs' center, who also won the Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward.

#GoBolts Nikita Kucherov narrowly beat Connor McDavid to win the 2026 Hart Trophy for the player judged most valuable to his team, as voted by @ThePHWA. Kucherov and Sidney Crosby are now the league's active players with exactly two Hart wins. Voting tabulation: pic.twitter.com/6capzNJ8nh — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2026

Suzuki is increasingly receiving the recognition he deserves. The Habs' captain isn't just a very good player. He's achieving feats that hadn't been accomplished in Habs history for decades, and now this season, he's been honored with the Selke and finished in the top 5 for the Hart.

However, the Habs' achievements don't stop with Suzuki's top-5 finish.

With his 51-goal season, Caufield finished 8th in Hart Trophy voting, and as for Lane Hutson, who also had an excellent season, he cracked the top 15.

#Habs Nick Suzuki (5th!), Cole Caufield (8th!) and Lane Hutson all received Hart Trophy votes! https://t.co/xvsp3pBKPq — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) June 11, 2026

Incredible, really.

And let's not forget: The Habs are still very young, and their players are already enjoying a lot of success.

Over the years, Hutson, Demidov, and the rest will only get better—and that's not even mentioning top prospects like David Reinbacher, Michael Hage, and Alexander Zharovsky.

Hage and Zharovsky, however, have been at the center of some trade rumors aimed at immediately improving the Montreal club.

All of this, with promising young goalies like Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.

Without a doubt, the future looks very bright in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– That would be a major acquisition for the Habs.

Rasmus Andersson with the Canadiens? | “If he's not too greedy, this could be an interesting acquisition” https://t.co/6IFtr9zzeK — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 12, 2026

– Those who live by the sword die by the sword.

Brayden McNabb and Taylor Hall exchange cross-checks pic.twitter.com/7r7sp65ZBB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2026

– To be continued.

Darren Dreger: Re Mike Babcock investigation/Oilers: We know some of it, some of it has been reported on, but is that everything? Well, I can't tell you it's not everything; I don't know how serious it is – OverDrive (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

– Interesting.

The Canadiens eliminated in the first round only the second team since 1982 to have the Hart, Vezina, and Jack Adams winners in their organization 2026: Lightning (Kucherov, Vasilevskiy, Cooper)

1997: Sabres (Hasek, Hasek, Nolan) — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) June 12, 2026

– He could be an interesting prospect in the later rounds of the draft.