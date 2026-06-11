EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Zharovsky’s first laps on the ice with the Canadiens

Yesterday, Alexander Zharovsky arrived in Montreal.

We know that the Canadiens' top prospect will be spending several weeks in North America (mostly in Quebec, but also in Florida at his agent's camp) to skate with the Montreal team.

Our colleague Maxime Truman obtained footage of Zharovsky's arrival in the city last night.

EXCLUSIVE! Alexander Zharovsky arrived at Montreal-Trudeau Airport a few minutes ago. It will be interesting to see if he skates at the CN Complex with Ivan Demidov, who has returned from Mexico, over the next few days. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/SyhIgXy5O6 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 10, 2026

We were wondering if Zharovsky, who is dealing with jet lag, would skate this morning. And in the end, the answer is yes: he took to the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard early this morning.

As reported by our colleague Patrick Guillet, he skated for a few minutes, doing various drills on the ice. Paul Byron, who has been working with the CH's youth for years, was also present.

Alexander Zharovsky skated for a few minutes early this morning in Brossard. He was dealing with jet lag, having arrived yesterday According to people on site, we can expect to see him skate again next week, this time with Ivan Demidov. The two are… pic.twitter.com/MY5ECVc13a — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 11, 2026

From what we've been told, we can expect to see the Russian prospect back on the ice next week alongside his friend Ivan Demidov.

It's worth noting that the two are quite similar in terms of physique and playing style. This is true even though Demidov is faster and more physical than his younger compatriot.

That said, according to our sources, in terms of personality, Zharovsky is more reserved than Demidov.

It's worth noting that the young man has been the subject of several trade rumors recently. And if he ends up being traded to Toronto, he'll realize that being filmed by someone during practice is nothing.

In a nutshell

– Official.

The #CFMTL confirms my report from last Saturday: Philippe Eullaffroy will remain at least until the end of the season. It's an excellent decision. The field has spoken for Eullaffroy. There were indeed serious discussions with Davide Ancelotti, and this took place during… https://t.co/LpYJUrDmgc — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 11, 2026

– I don't expect to see him play tonight.

Frederik Andersen skated earlier today and “everybody's available” tonight, per Rod Brind'Amour — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 11, 2026

– Excellent question.

Who will stay in Edmonton longer: Mike Babcock or Connor McDavid? pic.twitter.com/NYBf2YWgfL — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 11, 2026

– Interesting.

Patrice Brisebois predicts several consecutive Stanley Cups for the Habs in an interview with @Antho_Martineau https://t.co/xrjYX5CYPT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2026

– Ouch.