EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Zharovsky’s first laps on the ice with the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Zharovsky’s first laps on the ice with the Canadiens
Credit: Patrick Guillet

Yesterday, Alexander Zharovsky arrived in Montreal.

We know that the Canadiens' top prospect will be spending several weeks in North America (mostly in Quebec, but also in Florida at his agent's camp) to skate with the Montreal team.

Our colleague Maxime Truman obtained footage of Zharovsky's arrival in the city last night.

We were wondering if Zharovsky, who is dealing with jet lag, would skate this morning. And in the end, the answer is yes: he took to the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard early this morning.

As reported by our colleague Patrick Guillet, he skated for a few minutes, doing various drills on the ice. Paul Byron, who has been working with the CH's youth for years, was also present.

From what we've been told, we can expect to see the Russian prospect back on the ice next week alongside his friend Ivan Demidov.

It's worth noting that the two are quite similar in terms of physique and playing style. This is true even though Demidov is faster and more physical than his younger compatriot.

That said, according to our sources, in terms of personality, Zharovsky is more reserved than Demidov.

It's worth noting that the young man has been the subject of several trade rumors recently. And if he ends up being traded to Toronto, he'll realize that being filmed by someone during practice is nothing.


In a nutshell

– Official.

– I don't expect to see him play tonight.

– Excellent question.

– Interesting.

– Ouch.

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