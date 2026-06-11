Brendan Gallagher vs. Elias Pettersson: Who’s against it?

Hypothetical discussions are part and parcel of hockey. Some are realistic, while others are mainly meant to spark debate. This week, a proposal put forward in Mathias et le Serpent caught people's attention: Elias Pettersson to Montreal, Brendan Gallagher to Vancouver—who's going to say no?

And according to Mathias Brunet, the Canadiens' answer would be simple: no thanks.

On paper, the reasoning may seem surprising. Pettersson remains an extremely talented player, capable of producing at the highest level in the NHL when he's at his best. But it's not the player who raises questions—it's the contract.

Pettersson carries an annual salary of $11.6 million for another five seasons. In contrast, Gallagher is nearing the end of his deal with just one year remaining at $6.5 million.

The argument is therefore straightforward: why would Montreal commit to such a hefty long-term contract when the organization is only just beginning to regain some financial flexibility?

The Canadiens are still in a phase where every dollar counts. With several young players who will need to be paid in the coming years, taking on a commitment like Pettersson's could complicate things significantly.

Brunet takes the idea even further: in his view, Vancouver might have reached the point where the organization has lost hope of seeing the real Pettersson again and would be willing to trade him without demanding the return typically associated with a player of his caliber.

But that's where things get interesting.

If Vancouver is truly that open to moving on… should Montreal at least listen?

Talent doesn't disappear overnight. A change of scenery can sometimes reignite a career. And in a scenario where the acquisition price would be surprisingly low, some would say that a general manager should always at least take a look.

Except that, in the end, the gamble remains huge.

The Canadiens could let Gallagher go in a year and recoup that salary cap space. Taking on Pettersson essentially means replacing a situation that will soon resolve itself with a massive commitment lasting until the early 2030s.

Talent says yes.

The salary cap situation says no.

And today, it seems the Canadiens would listen more to their wallet than their instincts.

In a nutshell

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