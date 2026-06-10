Since his appointment as executive director of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on April 1, JC Tretter has faced a major challenge.

Despite the NFL's desire to break the deadlock in a situation described by some as “stalled” for its business objectives, no formal discussions have yet begun with the players' association regarding the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

According to Mark Maske, a veteran NFL reporter, official negotiations on an extension of the CBA—which currently covers the 2030 season—have not yet begun. The parties have yet to agree on the key terms of the future contract, leaving some uncertainty regarding the league's structure for the coming seasons.

One of the central issues in the upcoming CBA will be the addition of games: the NFL wants to expand the regular season to 18 games and host 16 international games each year. However, Maske points out that the lack of formal discussions further reduces the chances of the season expanding to 18 games by 2027. Although the likelihood remains low, the door is not completely closed as long as the exact date of Super Bowl LXII, scheduled for Atlanta in February 2028, has not been confirmed.

The Negotiation Stalemate and the Future of the NFL Season

For the league, the question is not if but when these changes will take effect. In March 2031, the NFL could consider a lockout if the players do not accept the new terms. Historically, players avoid missing games to prevent losing their pay, suggesting they would likely accept the extension before any games are canceled.

JC Tretter and the NFLPA will therefore have to navigate carefully between the league's ambitions and the players' rights. The future CBA will have a major impact on the NFL's schedule, compensation, and international expansion, and the coming months will be crucial in determining the balance between the parties.

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