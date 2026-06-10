Series in Brief: Jordan Staal’s spectacular game-winning goal ties the series

Raphael Simard
Series in Brief: Jordan Staal’s spectacular game-winning goal ties the series
Credit: X

Last night, the Golden Knights had a chance to move within one win of the Stanley Cup.

For the occasion, they were playing in front of their home crowd.

However, Vegas fell 5-3. The series is now tied 2-2.

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 and 3-1 lead in the game, but Vegas didn't give up.

William Karlsson cut the lead to 3-2 first.

Then, Brett Howden, the Knights' second MVP of the 2026 playoffs, tied the game.

What a shot!

Captain Jordan Staal, however, rose to the occasion.

He scored a spectacular goal while falling. That shot turned out to be the game-winner.

It's worth noting that for the first time in the playoffs, Frederik Andersen wasn't in net for the Canes.

In fact, he wasn't even in uniform.

Brandon Bussi stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced.

On Thursday at 8 p.m. in Carolina, one of the two teams could find themselves one win away from the championship.


Overtime

– Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

– The offseason begins soon. The next games will take place on June 11, 14, and (if necessary) 17.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The top scorers from yesterday's games.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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