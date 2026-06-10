Rumor Corner: The Dylan Larkin situation continues to unfold

Even though the finals aren't over yet, rumors of trades or players looking to test the free-agent market are becoming more and more common throughout the NHL.

Some names have been coming up constantly in discussions over the past few days, while others are just starting to surface.

Here are a few stories to watch closely.

The Dylan Larkin saga continues to unfold

The story surrounding Dylan Larkin continues to evolve rapidly.

Several reports indicated that the Red Wings captain was willing to waive his no-trade clause for only three teams.

However, according to the latest information from The Athletic, the list is now reportedly longer.

No teams have been named yet, but according to Pierre LeBrun, the Dallas Stars have inquired.

It's worth noting that the Panthers, the Wild, and the Golden Knights have all been linked to Larkin in recent days.

If other teams do indeed join the mix, the Red Wings could find themselves in a much stronger negotiating position.

Honestly, the longer this saga drags on, the more advantageous it becomes for Steve Yzerman.

The Senators are eyeing Colton Parayko

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly interested in acquiring Colton Parayko.

Another push by the Sens for Parayko?https://t.co/TY6Hw8usw7 — RDS (@RDSca) June 10, 2026

This isn't particularly surprising.

Ottawa has long been looking for a defenseman capable of playing heavy minutes and providing a reassuring presence on the blue line.

Parayko checks all those boxes.

The problem is that right-handed defensemen of his caliber are extremely hard to come by.

The Blues know his value, and it would likely take a significant offer to convince the organization to let him go.

Alex Tuch could become a hot topic

According to TVA Sports, Alex Tuch is reportedly considering testing the free-agent market.

If this is indeed the case, the Sabres will have to start asking themselves some serious questions.

Tuch has become a key part of the team since arriving in Buffalo and is exactly the kind of player many teams are looking for.

If he becomes available, he certainly won't lack suitors.

However, he's likely to ask for the moon on his next contract.

Bruce Cassidy behind the Leafs' bench?

Bruce Cassidy's name continues to be mentioned in Toronto.

According to The Athletic, the former Golden Knights coach is reportedly being considered as a potential candidate to take the reins of the Maple Leafs.

Bruce Cassidy is open to the idea of coaching the Leafs. They should wait for the chance (maybe) to talk: https://t.co/jZ2lbysgBU — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) June 10, 2026

It's easy to see why.

Cassidy has a Stanley Cup, an excellent reputation, and a style that commands respect in the locker room.

The Leafs have been searching for years for the winning formula to claim the top honors.

Perhaps they believe that a coach of Cassidy's caliber can help them take the next step.

One thing is certain: it's shaping up to be a particularly eventful summer in Toronto.

In a nutshell

– Check it out.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' injuries, the Red Sox's struggles, the Aaron Judge situation, the Mike Trout situation, and the Olympic Stadium are on the menu https://t.co/ZNWl6GtO67 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 11, 2026

– A record for the Spurs.

THE SPURS SCORED THE MOST POINTS IN THE 1ST HALF BY A ROAD TEAM IN NBA FINALS HISTORY pic.twitter.com/gFBA6a8Z6N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

– Interesting.