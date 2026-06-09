Star offensive lineman announces his retirement

A key figure for the Cleveland Browns has decided to end his professional career.

Veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio has officially announced his retirement, bringing to a close a remarkable 12-season career in the NFL.

At 34, the athlete has chosen to leave football after dedicating more than two decades of his life to the sport. Long before the start of last season, Bitonio was already considering retirement, but he preferred to take time to reflect on his future before confirming his decision.

According to his statements, the 2025 season left him feeling that the time had come to move on. Despite this, he continued to visit the Browns' facilities during the offseason to continue his physical rehabilitation while evaluating his options.

The former second-round pick in the 2014 draft leaves behind a significant legacy with the Cleveland organization. Starting with his rookie season, he established himself as a key part of the team by playing in every game of the season.

Over the years, Bitonio became one of the best players at his position in the entire league. His excellence earned him Pro Bowl selections for seven consecutive seasons, from 2018 to 2024. He also earned two All-Pro team selections, an honor reserved for the NFL's best players.

A Rarity in Professional Sports

Despite the many challenges the Browns faced during his tenure, Bitonio remained loyal to the organization. Team success was limited for much of his career, but he never sought to leave Cleveland.

His first playoff game finally came during his seventh season in the league. That memorable victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round marked a turning point in his career and reinforced his desire to finish his career with the Browns.

As he leaves the NFL, Joel Bitonio leaves behind the image of a respected, consistent, and dedicated player whose impact on the Cleveland Browns will long be remembered.

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