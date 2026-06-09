RUMOR: If Mike Babcock lands in Edmonton, one player will consider leaving

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Kings decided to hire Peter Laviolette to coach their team.

This means there are only three teams left that officially don't have a coach lined up for next season: the Golden Knights, the Oilers, and the Maple Leafs.

However, everyone agrees that we know where we stand in Vegas: if John Tortorella isn't coming back, Ryan Craig (a coach in the AHL) is expected to replace him. He's well-regarded within the organization.

The Oilers and the Maple Leafs (Patrick Roy?) are therefore the talk of the town right now. But since yesterday, it's mainly the Oilers who have been at the center of public discussions.

Why? Because Mike Babcock is clearly the club's choice.

Bob Stauffer, who follows the Oilers' activities on a regular basis, confirms the rumor: Babcock is the choice of the owner, management, and the players.

People there want the former Ducks, Red Wings, Maple Leafs, and… Blue Jackets coach.

“From ownership, to management, to the players, [Mike Babcock] is the selection for the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club.” @Bob_Stauffer speaks on reports the @EdmontonOilers are interested in hiring Mike Babcock as their next head coach on Oilers Now. : https://t.co/3st5eG2aXd… pic.twitter.com/eVjYVAbyig — Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer (@OilersNow) June 8, 2026

Because no, the Oilers didn't talk to the controversial coach behind Connor McDavid's back, as some have suggested since the rumor broke.

The players want a coach who's a tough guy. And he even “takes” his players' cell phones.

That said, even if the team's leadership wants Babcock (who hasn't necessarily been given the green light to return after what happened in Columbus), that doesn't mean everyone wants to see him come to Edmonton.

According to the guys on the 2 Mutts Hockey podcast, a current (anonymous) player on the team cannot approve such a hire. And if his bosses move forward with this plan, the player in question will sit down with his agent to evaluate his options.

We chatted with one @EdmontonOilers player tonight about the possibility of hiring Mike Babcock, and this player said, “I can't support the hiring of Mike, and if he does become our head coach, I will sit down with my agent to discuss my options moving forward.” A story to follow. https://t.co/hrPvDaWzHt — 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) June 9, 2026

Did the player in question use the podcast to get his message across? Or is he seriously considering leaving so he doesn't have to play under a coach who is out of touch with today's NHL?

He was a decade ago. Imagine today…

In a nutshell

– The Hurricanes' farm team in the AHL finals.

It will be the Toronto Marlies vs. Chicago Wolves in the AHL Calder Cup final. The Canes organization could potentially win both the Stanley and Calder Cups in the same season. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 9, 2026

– Interesting.

Good luck to Snake Boisvert, who is becoming a shareholder, owner, and president of hockey operations for the Princeville Titan in the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League.https://t.co/rPa8ttEGku — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 9, 2026

– Worth noting.

NBA Finals | The San Antonio Spurs defeat the New York Knicks https://t.co/jviP3xYQzb — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 9, 2026

– Stay tuned.