Yariel Rodriguez designated for assignment by the Blue Jays

This morning, we wrote a piece noting that the Blue Jays would have some lineup decisions to make.

And now it's begun.

To make room for Tommy Nance, who is returning from the injured list, the Blue Jays have designated Yariel Rodriguez for assignment.

He has therefore been removed from both the 40-man and 26-man rosters.

#BlueJays have DFA'd Yariel Rodríguez to make room for Tommy Nance, who's been activated from the IL. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2026

What you need to know is that, given his… mediocre performance and the fact that he's set to earn over $15 million by the end of his contract in 2028, he's unlikely to be claimed off waivers by another team.

The result? We expect to see him report to the Bisons, where he could be recalled by the Blue Jays if needed.

We'll see what the club does with Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer, and Alejandro Kirk, who are expected this week.

Among the hitters, note that Daulton Varsho (who is struggling at the plate but can play defense) is not batting behind Patrick Corbin. Myles Straw will play center field.

It's our Roy Halladay Retro Jersey Giveaway Night! Be here tonight: https://t.co/GVGBqe6I7B pic.twitter.com/V9xc3beZAf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 8, 2026

It's unclear whether the Blue Jays will be forced to place him on the injured list at some point. But right now, it doesn't exactly seem like a necessity.

Brandon Valenzuela, after pitching in a few consecutive games, will be getting a day off.

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