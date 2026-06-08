Clayton Kershaw: His absence is being felt by the Dodgers

Across all sports, there are athletes who leave a lasting impression on generations—both through their achievements on the field and their natural charisma. These athletes are beloved by fans, but even more so by their teammates. And it's no wonder! After all, they weather every storm together. They share intimate moments. They win championships side by side.

When the time comes to retire, their absence from team activities leaves a void. Things aren't the same as they used to be. There's a period of mourning. Yet this is the cycle of life, and life is filled with countless small losses to grapple with

One athlete who meets all the criteria listed above is Clayton Kershaw. The man who needs no introduction seems to be living in perfect bliss since he hung up his cleats at the end of the most recent season. Just recently, to everyone's surprise, the former pitcher was in the stands as a spectator to watch a game featuring his former teammates. His former catcher, Will Smith, was moved to see him again and had nothing but kind words for him. To quote him: his absence from the team's circle is felt.

Will Smith said Clayton Kershaw's “presence is missing.” “He was special. Obviously on the field but also as a teammate.” pic.twitter.com/rjAiUw39A0 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) June 1, 2026

An athlete like no other

Clayton Kershaw was long considered one of the best pitchers of his era, if not the best. He defined the 2010s: his multiple Cy Young Awards confirm this. Admittedly, his postseason performances didn't live up to his regular-season form, but in his prime, he was a joy to watch pitch. He controlled games magnificently.

The years passed and his role with the team diminished. However, he was always there, in the dugout and in the locker room with his teammates, a smile on his face. Ready to step up whenever his presence on the field was needed.

Let's not kid ourselves: it was Kershaw who decided to leave the Dodgers, not the Dodgers who pushed him into retirement. There would always have been a place for the great left-hander in the white and blue uniform. A legend like that, who represented the city of Los Angeles for 18 years, deserves respect!

Smith says it: he was special. Both on the field and in the locker room. It makes sense—with his illustrious career, Kershaw has seen it all, and he must have been a guiding light for his teammates. Both as an athlete and as a person.

May 25, 2008: 20-year-old Clayton Kershaw makes his major league debut, striking out 7 in 6 IP in a 4-3 Dodgers victory over the Cardinals

pic.twitter.com/ALHB1c2wWV — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 26, 2026

It's clear that a player as iconic as Clayton Kershaw is missed by his peers. It's no wonder they were all happy to see him back at Dodger Stadium, sitting right by the field in the owner's box.

Come to think of it, perhaps that's how you define the greatness of an athlete. When his absence is felt almost as much as his presence, long after he's gone. That's a testament to Kershaw.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.